Free agency began Monday. I don’t recall hearing about any signings. Oh wait, GM Meetings are in the way. That’s seriously goofy timing, like having Black Friday on a Tuesday in July. But whatever. Me kvetching ain’t gonna change a thing.

The meetings end today. So maybe by the weekend we’ll have some really juicy stuff. In the meantime, we have the Counsell hiring to kick around, and then there’s trouble to stir up, probably. Whatever it is, we’ll have it, and it’ll be sourced.

Here are some comments from the GM meetings [VIDEO].

“I don’t think we signaled that we’re going to have some crazy aggressive offseason. I like our position and if there are moves, even big moves, that will help us continue that trajectory we’ll definitely do it. But I don’t think it’s a signal somehow we’re going to have the biggest and boldest offseason. “If we do, it’s because things lined up for us.” — Jed Hoyer, reported by many.

And more on this offseason! [VIDEO]

MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that the Chicago Cubs are “serious contenders” for free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani after speaking with several executives at the MLB General Managers Meetings, which are being held in Scottsdale, Arizona this week. “The Dodgers remain the heavy favorites,” Nightengale said. “The Chicago Cubs and Rangers are serious contenders, with several GMs saying that the Cubs may be the most aggressive team for his services.”

Cub Tracks to ChatGPT: please over-react to the Craig Counsell hiring:

Oh, my goodness! The hiring of Craig Counsell is absolutely mind-blowing! This is a seismic shift in the baseball world, the kind of move that will have fans talking for years to come. It’s as if the Cubs have unveiled a masterstroke, a genius move that will surely catapult them to the pinnacle of success. Craig Counsell, with his exceptional baseball IQ and incredible knack for strategy, is undoubtedly the missing piece to the Cubs’ championship puzzle. His hiring is akin to bringing in a baseball wizard, a manager who can magically transform any team into a well-oiled, unbeatable machine. Cubs fans, prepare for an era of unparalleled glory and dominance! Counsell will orchestrate a symphony of victories, each game a masterpiece, each season a story of triumph. The mere thought of it makes my heart race with excitement. The future is now, and it’s a future where the Cubs reign supreme under the legendary guidance of Craig Counsell!

