Baseball history unpacked, February 1

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB factoids, gathered from reputable sources. Pipp leaves Yankees, Mike Marshall hits them too far, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
Happy birthday, Brett Anderson!
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Lew Brown, Walt Golvin, Carl Reynolds, Vince Barton, Eddie Zambrano, Kent Mercker, Phil Norton, Austin Jackson, Brett Anderson*.

Today in history:

  • 1327 - Edward III is crowned King of England aged 14, though the country is ruled by his mother Queen Isabella and her lover Roger Mortimer.
  • 1788 - First US steamboat patent issued, by Georgia to Briggs & Longstreet.
  • 1809 - Dutch King Louis Napoleon accepts metric system.
  • 1865 - US President Abraham Lincoln signs 13th Amendment of US Constitution, abolishing slavery in US; celebrated as National Freedom Day,
  • 1940 - NBC performs the first inter-city television broadcast from its station in New York City to another in Schenectady, New York by General Electric relay antennas.
  • 1965 - Martin Luther King Jr. and 700 demonstrators arrested in Selma, Alabama.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration. Thanks for reading.

