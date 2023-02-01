Dexter Fowler joins Marquee Sports Network

Just yesterday, Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from baseball and many of you had wonderful things to say about him in the comments to this article.

Today, Marquee Sports Network announced that Fowler would be joining the channel as a studio analyst, contributing primarily to pre- and post-game coverage.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dexter Fowler to the Marquee Sports Network team,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager, Mike McCarthy, in a statement. “We congratulate Dexter on an incredible playing career, highlighted by his integral role on the memorable 2015 and 2016 Cubs teams, and we look forward to being a part of the next chapter of his career.”

This move should be cheered by all Cubs fans, because Fowler was a productive and popular player on two of the best Cubs teams of all time, 2015 and 2016. He always played the game with a smile on his face and enthusiasm and I’m sure he’ll have useful insights to add to Marquee’s coverage.

Fowler’s first appearance on the channel is on Cubs 360 tonight. The show began at 6 p.m. CT, so if you have Marquee (in-market or via DirecTV nationally) you might be able to catch him right as this article is being published.