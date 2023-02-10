Baseball history unpacked, February 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bob Logan, Randy Jackson*, Cesar Izturis, Allen Webster. Also notable: Herb Pennock HOF.

Today in history:

1720 - Edmond Halley appointed as the second Astronomer Royal at the Greenwich Observatory.

- Edmond Halley appointed as the second Astronomer Royal at the Greenwich Observatory. 1855 - US citizenship laws amended; all children of US parents born abroad granted US citizenship.

- US citizenship laws amended; all children of US parents born abroad granted US citizenship. 1897 - NY Times begins using slogan “All the News That’s Fit to Print.”

- NY Times begins using slogan “All the News That’s Fit to Print.” 1920 - Baseball outlaws all pitches involving tampering with ball.

- Baseball outlaws all pitches involving tampering with ball. 2021 - Astronomers confirm the planetoid named Farfarout as the most distant orbiting the Sun, almost four times more distant than Pluto.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration. Thanks for reading.