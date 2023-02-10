Outside The Confines: We are the World (Baseball Classic)

It was supposed to take place in 2021 and it’s been six years since the last one, but the fifth World Baseball Classic is just 25 days away.

The rosters for all 20 WBC teams were announced last evening. Michael Clair and Thomas Harrington give a quick thumbnail capsule of all 20 teams.

Are you still unsure of what the WBC is? Or how it works? Anthony Castrovince has an FAQ on the WBC.

Jon Paul Morosi, one of the few people in the world more excited about the return of the WBC than I am, has ten storylines for this year’s tournament.

A player who many in this country first got to see pitch in the 2009 WBC, Yu Darvish, has signed a six-year, $108 million contract extension with the Padres.

Speaking of that 2009 WBC, this is an old Tweet, but it highlights the importance of the WBC and it was re-tweeted into my timeline yesterday.

It took 10 more years, but with the Cardinals signing Kwang-Hyun Kim now the top 9 in our 2009 WBC Top 20 Prospects list are all major leaguers. I had so much fun putting this together back then. One of the things I'm most proud of from my BA days.https://t.co/acD32iIwMM pic.twitter.com/IYrGFpnTQh — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) December 18, 2019

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.