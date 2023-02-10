 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: We are the World (Baseball Classic)

After 6 years, the World Baseball Classic’s return is almost here. Yu Darvish, Bo Bichette sign extension. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Final-USA at Puerto Rico Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It was supposed to take place in 2021 and it’s been six years since the last one, but the fifth World Baseball Classic is just 25 days away.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...