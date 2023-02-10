Here are all the Cubs who will play in the World Baseball Classic

Full rosters for teams representing the 20 countries participating in this year’s World Baseball Classic were revealed Thursday evening.

You can find the complete rosters here, but since we are Cubs fans, I am going to provide you with a full list of Cubs who will be departing camp in Mesa to play in the WBC. (H/T to Josh for helping me compile this list.)

Here are the Cubs who are on the 40-man roster who are participating:

Javier Assad — Mexico

Nelson Velázquez — Puerto Rico

Marcus Stroman — Puerto Rico

Miles Mastrobuoni — Italy

Seiya Suzuki — Japan

Trey Mancini was originally on the list to play for Italy, but he opted to stay in Cubs camp to get to know his new teammates better.

Here are the Cubs minor leaguers who will be playing in the WBC, along with the teams they played for in 2022:

Liam Spence — Australia (Myrtle Beach/Arizona Complex League Cubs)

Curtis Taylor — Canada (Rochester/Harrisburg/Wilmington in Nationals system)

Jared Young — Canada (Iowa, plus six games with the Cubs)

Owen Caissie — Canada (South Bend)

Danis Correa — Colombia (Iowa/Tennessee)

Fabian Pertuz — Colombia (South Bend)

Roenis Elias — Cuba (Tacoma in Mariners system, plus seven games with the Mariners)

BJ Murray — Great Britain (South Bend/Myrtle Beach)

Branden Noriega — Great Britain (Cubs 11th round pick in 2022)

Matt Mervis — Israel (Iowa/Tennessee/South Bend)

Ben DeLuzio — Italy (Memphis in Cardinals system, plus 22 games with the Cardinals)

Vinny Nittoli — Italy (37 games in Triple-A for Yankees/Blue Jays/Phillies, plus two games with the Phillies)

The tournament begins March 8 with preliminary round games in Taiwan (Pool A). Pool B games begin March 9 in Tokyo, and Pool C and D games will begin March 11 in Miami and Phoenix. Before that, the countries who will play in Miami and Phoenix will play exhibition games against MLB teams, including Canada vs. the Cubs at Sloan Park on March 8. That game will be televised on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s the full schedule and bracket:

The World Baseball Classic will be televised in its entirety on Fox’s family of channels. All 47 tournament games will be carried live across Fox-TV, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Tubi, and the FOX Sports app in the U.S.A. The first tournament broadcast will be Cuba vs. Netherlands on Tuesday, March 7 from Taiwan, on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

The first game involving the USA team, against Great Britain at Chase Field March 11, will be carried on Fox-TV.

We will have complete coverage of the WBC here at BCB. Josh and I are both big fans of the WBC and are excited for it. I’m going to attend the USA vs. Canada game at Chase Field on March 13.

The last tournament in 2017 produced some compelling and exciting baseball and was won by the USA — in part because Marcus Stroman threw six no-hit innings against Puerto Rico. Now Stroman is playing for Puerto Rico (he’s eligible because his mother is from there). Should be some great baseball coming up next month.