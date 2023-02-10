Cubs announce minor league coaching staffs, managers and coordinators

The Cubs announced their minor league managers, coaching staffs and various coordinators in the organization on Friday.

All the managers are the same as 2022, except for the Arizona Complex League Cubs. Here are brief bios of all the Cubs system managers.

Marty Pevey returns as manager of the Iowa Cubs for the 11th-consecutive season, extending his franchise-record tenure while his 598 victories are also a franchise mark. Entering his 15th season in the organization, he has over 30 years of professional experience, beginning with 13 seasons as a player.

Michael Ryan is in his second year with the Tennessee Smokies after helping the 2022 club to a championship series appearance for the first since 2011. He joined the organization in 2021 as Single-A South Bend manager following seven seasons as a manager in the Pirates chain, including 2017-19 at the helm of Double-A Altoona.

Lance Rymel returns to manage South Bend for the second-straight season after guiding the 2022 team to the Midwest League title. This is his eighth season as a coach or manager in the Cubs organization, where he also managed Single-A Eugene in 2019 following two seasons at the helm of the Cubs Dominican Summer League squad in 2017-18.

Buddy Bailey will return to manage the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and is in his 35th season as a minor league manager. Bailey owns 2,280 regular season victories, the most among active minor league managers. His clubs have reached postseason play nine times, including four of the last six seasons dating to 2017.

Nick Lovullo enters his first season as manager of the Arizona Complex League Mesa Cubs after joining the organization in 2022 as Tennessee’s bench coach. He played six seasons as an infielder, primarily in the Red Sox chain from 2016-20 and in the Marlins farm system in 2021. His father is Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

Carlos Ramírez enters his fifth season as a manager for the Cubs Dominican Summer League team, and his eighth season as a coach or manager in the organization.

Enrique Wilson is in his sixth season with the Cubs Dominican Summer League club and his second as a manager after serving as a hitting coach. He had a nine-year major league playing career with Cleveland (1997-2000), Pittsburgh (2000-01), the Yankees (2001-04) and the Cubs (2005) in which he batted .244 with 22 home runs in 555 games.

Here are the full coaching staffs for all the Cubs affiliates and the various coordinators in the system.