Cub Tracks pushes the buttons

With the @Cubs improved pitching infrastructure, they have a lot of homegrown talent that could be part of the bullpen this year and in the future! Brendon Little, @mkill55 @hunter_bigge @danis @DanisCorrea40 #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/PeWqmiyEiX— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 9, 2023
New @Cubs pitcher @JTaillon50 throwing a bullpen on Tuesday at Sloan! #Cubs #ST2023 pic.twitter.com/mYeGCF5pGX— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 8, 2023
The voice of Wrigley Field (@jtheannouncer) and a former closer stop by the Cubs Weekly Podcast:https://t.co/jhmhRkTlqj— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) February 8, 2023
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Remember former Chicago Cubs prospect Eric Patterson? He’s returning to the Iowa Cubs, as a coach. “I always enjoyed my playing time there,” Patterson said. “Obviously it’s a great city and great fan base. I’m excited to see how much it’s changed.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Is the Cubs’ rebuild finally over? New hope for spring training, real answers at trade deadline. “Maybe this is the beginning of another long runway...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ path to the playoffs: Which NL contenders could they potentially unseat? “There have been enough improvements to the major-league roster that the postseason isn’t a pipe dream.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Who will make the Cubs’ Opening Day roster? “Here is how things could look...” Andy Martinez talks about position battles.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): 2023 Spring Training Storylines to watch: New faces and WBC absences. “It was a busy winter for Jed Hoyer and his front office.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The initial ZiPS Projected Standings don’t love the 2023 Chicago Cubs. “... the Cubs project for just 78 wins...” Aldo Soto has thoughts.
- Ben Walker (AP*): Push-button pitching: MLB to let pitchers call own signals. “In yet another nod to new technology, Major League Baseball will permit pitchers in spring training to wear wristbands that will let them signal to the catcher what’s coming next.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Caleb Kilian can still be part of the equation. “Since he got a taste of the majors last year, struggling with command, the hype seems to have fallen a bit.”
- Michael Allerdyce (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Dansby Swanson was best free agent deal, according to one NL exec. “... given what the rest of the shortstop market earned, it might end up being the best value of the group when all is said and done.”
- Sean Holland (Cubs Insider*): A case for Christopher Morel as everyday 3B. “... Morel could be the perfect choice...”
