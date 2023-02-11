Sloan Park construction update, February 11

As you can see above, all the video panels have now been installed for the new video board at Sloan Park.

It’s not quite done. Workers were on the scene there Saturday morning:

One thing that hasn’t been completed is the re-installation of a large sign that says “SLOAN PARK” that goes underneath the board. It’s still sitting in the parking lot:

Here’s a view of the board from the right-field side:

Below is a view of the old scoreboard that I took last November during an Arizona Fall League game:

It’s not quite from the exact location of the photo below, but this should give you a good idea of the comparative sizes of the old board and the new one:

The first 2023 game at Sloan Park will be two weeks from today, Saturday, February 25 against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. I’ll try to take some video of the new board and post it here after that game.