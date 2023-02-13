Please welcome Mr. Cheerios to the Cubs as we have some fun with anagrams

It’s been a while since we had the offseason time to look at the Cubs’ 40-man roster in anagram form — last year, with the lockout there really wasn’t time to do this.

So I thought, as we get closer to Spring Training, I’d post these humorous anagrams for everyone on the Cubs’ 40-man roster, including the recently-signed Michael Fulmer.

I’ve given away the identity of the Cub in the headline with the photo. See if you can figure out the others. I’ve put them in alphabetical order by anagram and added some punctuation to some of them. As always, I have used the fantastic Internet Anagram Server.

Some of these would make good rock band names. And I think we should all call Eric Hosmer “Mr. Cheerios.”

Sadly, two 40-man roster Cubs are excluded from this fun: Ben Brown and Seiya Suzuki generated no anagrams.

Enjoy!

A Carnival Taken

A Hip Pan

A Lame Aim Guy

A Renewal Hermit Jury

A Somnolent Jail

Anorexia Calendar

Ban Horned Hugs

Card Mail King

Dear Java Sis

Each Crime Lurk

Elderly Gin Cob

Gas Money

Grabber Bred Ox

Heartburn Track

I Black A Line

Icy Train Men

Ink Cow War

Jam Retries Ahead

Key New Danishes

Lardy Oat Blaze

Mandarin Soaps

Mr. Chat Zinc Sky

Mr. Cheerios

Mr. Fecal Helium

Mr. Nuts Sarcoma

Mr. Sly Dewy

Ms. Sumo Liberation

Nanny Jeers

Never Sin Band

No Phenom Gasket

North Rebates

Oh! Rude Ice

Preschooler Mirth

Rich Neon Ore

Silky Neck Herd

Skid Row Impact

Snob’s Sand Yawn

Teens Just Lie

Van Sequel Nozzle