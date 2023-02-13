Baseball history unpacked, February 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

The Ken Hubbs story from SABR.

2005 - Pitcher Nelson Briles, who was part of two World Series championships with the Cardinals and Pirates, dies at age 61 in Orlando, Florida, after suffering a heart attack at a Pirates alumni golf tournament. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Bill Bradley, Gilly Campbell, Donnie Moore, Matt Mieske.

Today in history:

1258 - Baghdad, then a city of 1 million, falls to the Mongols as the Abbasid Caliphate is destroyed, tens of thousands slaughtered, ending the Islamic Golden Age.

