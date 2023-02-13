Outside The Confines: Super duper bowl

Well, the Super Bowl is over, the Kansas City Chiefs have won for the second time in three years, and I bet the Royals are hoping some of that lucky magic will drift across the parking lot in their general direction for this coming season.

While this is obviously a baseball site, here’s some of the fun stuff that isn’t football-related that you might have missed if you didn’t watch the big game.

The Athletic offered up a best and worst breakdown of the commercials. Story by Jake Ciely.

And the 13-minute halftime show by Rihanna sparked a lot of conversation online as she used the big moment to announce she’s expecting a second child. (the embed won’t play here but you can watch the video on YouTube).

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

Announcements don't get much bigger than this @derekjeter joins the FOX Sports family beginning this season! pic.twitter.com/u8MM5YcEI4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 12, 2023

Bo Bichette invited @BlueJays teammates George Springer, Santiago Espinal, Jordan Romano & other surprise guests to support the growth of the @PALStPete x Wildwood Baseball in his St. Petersburg community! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/lICU1LUZ0a — Play Ball (@PlayBall) February 12, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.