Outside The Confines: Super duper bowl

Well, the Super Bowl is over, the Kansas City Chiefs have won for the second time in three years, and I bet the Royals are hoping some of that lucky magic will drift across the parking lot in their general direction for this coming season.
While this is obviously a baseball site, here’s some of the fun stuff that isn’t football-related that you might have missed if you didn’t watch the big game.
- The Athletic offered up a best and worst breakdown of the commercials. Story by Jake Ciely.
- And the 13-minute halftime show by Rihanna sparked a lot of conversation online as she used the big moment to announce she’s expecting a second child. (the embed won’t play here but you can watch the video on YouTube).
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Kyle Kishimoto sings the praises of the “role” players out there like Austin Slater.
- Ken Rosenthal takes a gander at the high-tech hitting facility where players are learning to hone their craft. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Matt Monagan looks at the stacked roster of the Dominican’s WBC team.
- The SI staff look at the most impactful signings of the offseason.
- Tired of being a team owner, Derek Jeter turns an eye towards the broadcast booth for this year. Story by Bryan Horowitz.
Announcements don't get much bigger than this @derekjeter joins the FOX Sports family beginning this season! pic.twitter.com/u8MM5YcEI4— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 12, 2023
- Nick Selbe has more information about the Jeter news.
- Matt Martell brings us all the necessary details about the WBC rosters.
- Anthony Castrovince looks at 10 teams who definitely won the offseason.
- Manny Randhawa tries to determine who the best player at each position in the WBC is.
- Sarah Vasile gives us the story of Moses Fleetwood Walker, who broke baseball’s color barrier before Jackie Robinson.
- Yu Darvish and Bo Bichette aren’t the only players netting extensions, as the Astros sign Cristian Javier to an extension.
- Jason Adam won his arbitration case against the Rays. (AP)
- Jesse Pantuosco has, quite possibly, the funniest headline of the week, as it turns out that Joe West is now banned from editing his own Wikipedia page.
- Talk about an all-star turnout.
Bo Bichette invited @BlueJays teammates George Springer, Santiago Espinal, Jordan Romano & other surprise guests to support the growth of the @PALStPete x Wildwood Baseball in his St. Petersburg community! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/lICU1LUZ0a— Play Ball (@PlayBall) February 12, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...