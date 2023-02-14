Cub Tracks springs into action

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Hahaha Joe West has had to give up his newest hobby. No more editing his own wiki page. That’s SO in-character.
Baseball is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers have tomorrow penciled in on their calendars.
Live from Mesa, Arizona – BASEBALL! pic.twitter.com/5cTVDNGD0i— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 13, 2023
Andre “The Hawk” Dawson signed a “blank check” free agent contract with the Cubs in 1987.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 13, 2023
He went on to win the 1987 NL MVP Award and in six seasons as a Cub, he was a 5x All-Star, 2x Gold Glover and won a Silver Slugger.
The Hawk’s legacy will soar forever. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/jy5otpQkRa
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs spring training preview: 9 questions as Chicago hopes to return to the playoffs. “The Super Bowl is over, the NBA trade deadline has passed and March Madness hasn’t started yet...”
- Chicago Tribune* {$}): Warm thoughts: Cubs and White Sox at spring training. Photo gallery.
- Lamond Pope (Chicago Tribune* {$}): What has happened this MLB offseason? A look at all the moves made in the AL and NL Central. “This offseason has witnessed a return of hot-stove staples such as speculation, trades and signings.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): I started writing about why the Cubs are too low in these Power Rankings … and then I talked myself out of it. “... I’m not one for getting overly thoughtful about team power rankings.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Evaluating the Cubs’ offseason, from most improved to most pressing questions. “Pitchers and catchers are set for their first official spring training workout on Wednesday.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Chicago Cubs may still be looking to add a lefty reliever. “... the thing is, the Cubs have just one lefty in their projected bullpen right now...”
- Mike Petriello (MLB.com*): 3 teams that just made big defensive upgrades. “... the defense looks like it’s taking a big step forward, in ways that are going to be pretty easily noticeable.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs need to lean into retro baseball strategy to maximize talent. “... run prevention is the plan.”
- Andy Jasner (Fan Nation*): Cubs still searching for consistent leadoff hitter. “There doesn’t seem to be a clear cut choice just yet. That’s what spring training is for.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Suzuki aims to attack fastballs in sophomore year. “My first year in the big leagues,” Suzuki said, “I felt like I could be better stamina-wise and physicality-wise.” Evan Altman has some thoughts.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Brennen Davis off to great start in Chicago Cubs Spring Training. “He will likely start the year in Iowa unless h is crushing it at Spring Training and a spot opens up due to injury.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Pete Crow-Armstrong soaking in first Spring Training with Cubs. “I can’t ask for anything much more, really,” Crow-Armstrong said.
