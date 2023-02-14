Cub Tracks springs into action

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hahaha Joe West has had to give up his newest hobby. No more editing his own wiki page. That’s SO in-character.

Baseball is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers have tomorrow penciled in on their calendars.

Live from Mesa, Arizona – BASEBALL! pic.twitter.com/5cTVDNGD0i — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 13, 2023

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Andre “The Hawk” Dawson signed a “blank check” free agent contract with the Cubs in 1987.



He went on to win the 1987 NL MVP Award and in six seasons as a Cub, he was a 5x All-Star, 2x Gold Glover and won a Silver Slugger.



The Hawk’s legacy will soar forever. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/jy5otpQkRa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 13, 2023

Food for Thought:

The Mysterious Tale Of The Missing Amber Roomhttps://t.co/2ChP9SHrpZ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 13, 2023

A radar system less powerful than a household microwave oven produced some of the best pictures of the moon ever captured.https://t.co/gFKx0mFQHt — Live Science (@LiveScience) February 13, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!