Baseball history unpacked, February 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Irwin, Footer Johnson, Chuck Estrada, Ron Cey*, Rolando Roomes, Brian Williams, Nate Schierholtz. Also notable: Billy Hamilton HOF.

Today in history:

399 BC - Philosopher Socrates is sentenced to death by the city of Athens for corrupting the minds of the youth of the city and for impiety.

1386 - Duke Philip the Stout forms Council of Flanders.

1764 - St. Louis, Missouri founded as a French trading post by Pierre Laclède.

1903 - 1st Teddy Bear introduced in America, made by Morris & Rose Michtom.

1933 - President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt survives assassination attempt but Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak is mortally wounded, he would die on March 2.

2001 - First draft of the complete human genome is published in the journal "Nature".

2005 - YouTube, Internet site on which videos may be shared and viewed by others, is launched in the United States.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration. Thanks for reading.