Baseball history unpacked, February 16

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Doyle Lade, Mike Campbell, Scott Williamson, Cody Ransom, Esteban Quiroz*. Also notable: Wally Pipp.

Today in history:

1568 - Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian II agrees to pay tribute to the Ottoman Empire for peace.

- Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian II agrees to pay tribute to the Ottoman Empire for peace. 1776 - First volume of Edward Gibbon’s seminal work “The Decline and Fall of Roman Empire” published.

- First volume of Edward Gibbon’s seminal work “The Decline and Fall of Roman Empire” published. 1815 - Treaty of Ghent ratified by the US Senate and signed by President James Madison ending War of 1812, over a month after it was signed in Europe.

- Treaty of Ghent ratified by the US Senate and signed by President James Madison ending War of 1812, over a month after it was signed in Europe. 1876 - Sardines first canned by Julius Wolff in Eastport, Maine.

- Sardines first canned by Julius Wolff in Eastport, Maine. 1933 - US Senate accepts Blaine Act: ending prohibition.

- US Senate accepts Blaine Act: ending prohibition. 1969 - Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash record an album; it is never released**

**Yes it has been, at least in part. Here, enjoy a track:

*pictured.

