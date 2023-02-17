Ten Cubs spring games will be carried on 670 The Score

Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games this year, more than almost any other RSN.

If you don’t have access to Marquee, you can still catch 10 Cubs games this spring on 670 The Score.

Here’s the Score’s game broadcast schedule for this spring, with the broadcast time listed first, first pitch time in parentheses (all times Central):

Saturday 2/25, vs. Giants at Sloan Park, 1:55 (2:05)

Friday 3/10, vs. White Sox at Sloan Park, 1:55 (2:05)

Saturday 3/11, vs. Dodgers at Sloan Park, 1:55 (2:05)

Sunday 3/12, vs. Brewers at Sloan Park, 2:55 (3:05)

Tuesday 3/14, vs. Rockies at Sloan Park, 7:55 (8:05)

Saturday 3/18, vs. Giants at Scottsdale Stadium, 2:55 (3:05)

Sunday 3/19, vs. Padres at Sloan Park, 2;55 (3:05)

Tuesday 3/21, vs. Royals at Surprise Stadium, 7:55 (8:05)

Saturday 3/25, vs. Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 1:55 (2:10)

Monday 3/27, vs. White Sox at Sloan Park, 2:30 (3:05)

You can, of course, listen to these games through the MLB app.

First broadcast (and game): One week from tomorrow!