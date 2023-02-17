Cubs sign infielder Edwin Rios

The Cubs have added another infielder to the 40-man roster, late Friday announcing the signing of free agent Edwin Rios.

Ríos is 28 and has played in parts of four seasons (2019-22) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .219/.299/.492 (57-for-260) with nine doubles, one triple, 20 home runs and 43 RBI in 112 career games. He has seen time predominantly at third base (36 games) and first base (32 games) as well as brief time in right field and left field. He bats lefthanded and appears to have a bit of pop in his bat, with those 20 home runs in just 260 at-bats.

To make room for Rios on the 40-man roster, righthander Ethan Roberts was placed on the 60-day injured list. Roberts had Tommy John surgery last July and is expected to miss most or all of this season.

The Cubs still need to clear a 40-man roster spot for righthanded reliever Michael Fulmer, who was in camp Friday and who was previously reported to have signed. Here’s what Fulmer will make:

Source: Cubs deal with RHP Michael Fulmer is one year, $4 million — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) February 15, 2023

Other players who could be placed on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man are pitchers Codi Heuer and Kyle Hendricks.

As always, we await developments.