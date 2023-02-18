 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks gets a grip

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Jameson Taillon’s new pitch and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Spring Training Cactus League Media Day Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

`Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cole Hamels has signed with San Diego on a minor-league deal, according to Robert Murray. Dennis Lin says Manny Machado is going to opt out after this season. Nick Madrigal continues to work out at third base. Corbin Burnes has a sad. Willson Contreras is determined to be the player you hate on another team. Matt Moore is an Angel now.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

