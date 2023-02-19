 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ A.I., sir

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Willson Contreras wants you to hate him. He’s working real hard at it, too.

By Duane Pesice
`Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Whether you’re a die-hard Cubs fan or simply interested in following the team’s progress, “Cub Tracks” is an invaluable resource for staying up-to-date on all the latest news and developments surrounding the Chicago Cubs. — chatGPT

Okay, I upped for MLB.TV, again. This will be the 13th year I have done so, despite reservations. I get the whole league package as I watch a lot of baseball, especially early in the season when I want to have a handle on ‘the state of the game’. A lot more goes into the production of this listicle than anyone knows, and as that’s been said, we’ll keep it that way. Let’s just say I keep in close touch.

I wish they would carry the WBC, and also the Caribbean and Mexican leagues, but that’s a pipe dream, and likely a Gandalf pipe at that. MLB doesn’t really know how to kindle interest or get their product in front of people.

But you knew that, dear reader. So we’ll not belabor the point, and instead will proceed to the heart of the matter, your Sunday bullets. Butt first, a tweetstorm.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

