Cub Tracks’ A.I., sir

Okay, I upped for MLB.TV, again. This will be the 13th year I have done so, despite reservations. I get the whole league package as I watch a lot of baseball, especially early in the season when I want to have a handle on ‘the state of the game’. A lot more goes into the production of this listicle than anyone knows, and as that’s been said, we’ll keep it that way. Let’s just say I keep in close touch.
I wish they would carry the WBC, and also the Caribbean and Mexican leagues, but that’s a pipe dream, and likely a Gandalf pipe at that. MLB doesn’t really know how to kindle interest or get their product in front of people.
But you knew that, dear reader. So we’ll not belabor the point, and instead will proceed to the heart of the matter, your Sunday bullets. Butt first, a tweetstorm.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
February 17, 2023
Miguel Amaya getting some work in behind the plate here at Sloan. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/ohLlMsL5xd— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) February 18, 2023
#Cubs southpaw Anthony Kay (@TonyBuckets18) is throwing a sweeper now, same two-seam slider grip as Taillon.— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) February 18, 2023
His old slider was a cutter grip that he’d get around when needed for some sweep. He’ll throw both sweeper & cutter this year, mixing based on hitter handedness. pic.twitter.com/8xDuC1o4YH
If we focus less on handedness (the classic “this guy hits lefties, that guy hits righties”) and look more at swing plane, Edwin Ríos and Patrick Wisdom form a really nice platoon. There’s opportunity to outperform expectations when you can play hitters to their strengths. pic.twitter.com/o2WfkEm7Gx— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) February 18, 2023
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Pitch clock could spark drama — but at least it’ll play out in spring training.
- Michael Allerdyce (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs among teams that scouted Zack Britton at throwing session in Florida. “Other teams in attendance were the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.”
- Jared Wyllys (Forbes* {$}): Michael Fulmer a savvy signing for Chicago Cubs. “What’s most alluring for the Cubs about Fulmer is his velocity.”
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): Willson Contreras determined to silence the critics with Cardinals. “The Cubs bid farewell to Contreras in part because he did not meet their standards for defensive preparation and game-calling.” Brett Taylor has thoughts. Evan Altman also had a think. James Neveau sheds light.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Will this be the spring that Jed Hoyer kicks the label of being unable to extend his own? “Larger market teams in general don’t seem to be able to keep their talent in-house for under-market prices.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘Give them a tough choice’: How top prospect Brennen Davis hopes to deliver for Cubs. “I know when my time is called, I’m gonna be ready,” Davis said.
- Kade Kistner (Fan Nation*): FOCO Launches Chicago Cubs ‘Spring Training Bobbles on Parade’ Bobblehead collection. “The commemorative players stand at eight inches tall and will retail for $75!”
- Rob Miech (Chicago Sun-Times*): Keep your eyes on Fergie Jenkins. “The 80-year-old Hall of Famer remains invested in the game and in charities, such as Club 400.”
- Daryl van Schouwen (Chicago Sun-Times*): Former Sun-Times baseball writer Joe Goddard dies. “Goddard covered the Cubs and White Sox for 27 of his 42 years with the Sun-Times.”
