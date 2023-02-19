Cub Tracks’ A.I., sir

`Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Whether you’re a die-hard Cubs fan or simply interested in following the team’s progress, “Cub Tracks” is an invaluable resource for staying up-to-date on all the latest news and developments surrounding the Chicago Cubs. — chatGPT

Okay, I upped for MLB.TV, again. This will be the 13th year I have done so, despite reservations. I get the whole league package as I watch a lot of baseball, especially early in the season when I want to have a handle on ‘the state of the game’. A lot more goes into the production of this listicle than anyone knows, and as that’s been said, we’ll keep it that way. Let’s just say I keep in close touch.

I wish they would carry the WBC, and also the Caribbean and Mexican leagues, but that’s a pipe dream, and likely a Gandalf pipe at that. MLB doesn’t really know how to kindle interest or get their product in front of people.

But you knew that, dear reader. So we’ll not belabor the point, and instead will proceed to the heart of the matter, your Sunday bullets. Butt first, a tweetstorm.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Miguel Amaya getting some work in behind the plate here at Sloan. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/ohLlMsL5xd — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) February 18, 2023

#Cubs southpaw Anthony Kay (@TonyBuckets18) is throwing a sweeper now, same two-seam slider grip as Taillon.



His old slider was a cutter grip that he’d get around when needed for some sweep. He’ll throw both sweeper & cutter this year, mixing based on hitter handedness. pic.twitter.com/8xDuC1o4YH — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) February 18, 2023

If we focus less on handedness (the classic “this guy hits lefties, that guy hits righties”) and look more at swing plane, Edwin Ríos and Patrick Wisdom form a really nice platoon. There’s opportunity to outperform expectations when you can play hitters to their strengths. pic.twitter.com/o2WfkEm7Gx — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) February 18, 2023

Food for Thought:

Humans aren't the only species that has entered the Stone Age. Who else is in the club?https://t.co/tCeIuo00xl — Live Science (@LiveScience) February 18, 2023

We Should Narrow Our Search For Life To The “Photosynthetic Habitable Zone”https://t.co/le3r0OWpHe — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 18, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!