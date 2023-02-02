Cub Tracks goes, we go

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor!

Would you close the door, please? I feel a draft.

Lots of prospect-y reading today, plus podcasts, videos, and other components for a multimedia experience. Beats smell-o-vision, with a lot of used socks and such.

Dexter Fowler is so back. We hardly had a chance to mourn his career when he made his reappearance. So much for half of our content! But hey, you go, we go and find new content.

On the darker side, there’s an exploration of long COVID symptoms, which I suffer from, in Food for Thought. I recommend the read — it is educational. Also, my dog gives me side-eye. I don’t think he takes humans seriously at all.

I don’t blame him.

You go, we go!



Dexter Fowler is joining Marquee as an analyst.https://t.co/7xNtlhfMtO — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 1, 2023

Food for Thought:

Long COVID Linked To Just 7 Symptoms, Scientists Surprised To Findhttps://t.co/eXr66ZLCeV — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 1, 2023

He's good — but not this good. https://t.co/ZOTj0sk4lN — Futurism (@futurism) February 1, 2023

Side-Eye May Be More Common Among Primates Than We Realizedhttps://t.co/B3w2SBfDLf — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 31, 2023

