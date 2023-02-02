 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks goes, we go

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Dexter didn’t leave, prospect palooza, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: APR 17 Padres at Cubs Photo by Warren Wimmer/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor!

Would you close the door, please? I feel a draft.

Lots of prospect-y reading today, plus podcasts, videos, and other components for a multimedia experience. Beats smell-o-vision, with a lot of used socks and such.

Dexter Fowler is so back. We hardly had a chance to mourn his career when he made his reappearance. So much for half of our content! But hey, you go, we go and find new content.

On the darker side, there’s an exploration of long COVID symptoms, which I suffer from, in Food for Thought. I recommend the read — it is educational. Also, my dog gives me side-eye. I don’t think he takes humans seriously at all.

I don’t blame him.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...