Baseball history unpacked, February 20

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

2015 - Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announces a series of measures to quicken the pace of the game. Chief among them are that a batter will need to keep at least one foot in the batter’s box at all times during an at-bat, and that the intermission between half innings will be strictly timed. Pitchers will be required to complete their warm-up pitches before there are only 30 seconds left before resumption of play, or risk forfeiting any unmade pitches. More dramatic changes, such as adding a pitch clock, are not introduced at this time. Violation of the new guidelines will result in fines, and not in game-related penalties. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Frankie Gustine, Jesus Figueroa, Ryan Sweeney, Julio Borbon, Spencer Patton. Also notable: Sam Rice HOF.

Today in history:

1472 - Orkney and Shetland are left by Norway to Scotland, due to a dowry payment.

1792 - US postal service created, postage 6-12 cents depending on distance.

1933 - US House of Representatives completes congressional action to repeal Prohibition.

1942 - Lt E.H. "Butch" O'Hare single-handedly shoots down five Japanese heavy bombers, becomes America's first World War II flying ace.

1952 - Emmett Ashford is certified to be first black umpire in organized baseball; has to wait until 1966 for MLB debut.

1959 - Jimi Hendrix (age 16), rock and roll guitarist, plays his first gig in the Temple De Hirsch synagogue basement, Seattle; fired from the band after the first set due to "wild" playing.

1962 - John Glenn becomes the first American to orbit the Earth, aboard Friendship 7.

