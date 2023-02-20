Outside The Confines: Baseball is here

So we had real live baseball in the US over the weekend. Yes, I know baseball really never ends when you include the winter leagues, but it’s always a sign that the main event is coming when the college kids take the field for the first time. If you’re like me, you pay attention to college baseball at the start of the season when MLB hasn’t started yet and during the College World Series at the end. Oh, and during draft time, but that’s after the season now.
I watched Rhubarb over the weekend. Do you think Orioles fans would support replacing the Angelos family with a cat? I’m sure Reds fans would gladly replace the Castellini family with a cat.
- Dayn Perry has a college baseball preview for those of you who want to know a little something about what you’re watching before the pros start.
- Padres third baseman Manny Machado announced that he plans to opt out of his contract at the end of this season.
- Gabe Lacques looks at what Machado’s decision means for the Padres.
- Before we leave San Diego, the Padres signed lefty Cole Hamels to a minor-league deal. Leo Morgenstern offers his take on the former ace who has not pitched since 2020.
- White Sox minor league pitcher Anderson Comás has announced that he’s gay.
- The White Sox have offered a statement of support for Comás.
February 19, 2023
- On the other hand, White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger threatened to sue 670 The Score radio after they interviewed the woman who accused him of domestic violence.
- The White Sox have also re-signed free agent infielder Elvis Andrus to a one-year, $3 million deal.
- Phillies owner John Middleton became popular with the fans when he said he’s not in baseball to make money but to win titles.
- Probably related (but more related to Mets owner Steve Cohen), MLB has created an “economic reform committee,” (The Athletic sub. req.) reports Evan Drellich. The committee is also looking into what happens with the coming Diamond Sports Group bankruptcy, who owns the Bally Sports regional sports networks.
- Orioles chairman John Angelos met with the media. The big news was that he said that the team, his family, the front office and the manager are in Baltimore for the long haul.
- Dan Connelly gives background to Angelos’ comments and interprets them. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Evan Drellich notes that MLB is spending a lot of time explaining the new rules this season in an attempt to “mitigate uncertainty” surrounding the changes. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- David Schoenfield looks at how some of the biggest moments in MLB history would have been changed if a pitch clock was in effect.
- Brandon Gaudin is the new television play-by-play voice of the Atlanta Braves, replacing the departing Chip Caray.
- David O’Brien has more on Gaudin. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- New Hall-of-Famer Fred McGriff announced that his plaque will have “no logo,” while Scott Rolen will wear a Cardinals cap.
- Clayton Kershaw has withdrawn from Team USA in the World Baseball Classic because he couldn’t qualify for the required insurance.
- Kershaw’s spot on the roster will be filled by Padres right-hander Nick Martinez.
- Bob Nightengale previews the Dodgers, who he thinks may not be the NL West favorites after a quiet off-season.
- Dylan Hernández questions (and answers) why the Dodgers have hired hired a video assistant who was suspended by MLB for his role with the Red Sox in sign stealing.
- The one player from each MLB team with the most to prove in 2023.
- File this one until the end of the year. Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz says his goals for 2023 are to be a 30-30 or even a 40-40 player.
- New Mets pitcher Kodai Senga showed off and chatted about his “ghost fork” pitch.
- Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long note the decreasing diversity in MLB and how the work on that must continue.
- Jay Jaffe notes that the Yankees pitching depth is already being tested by injuries to Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas.
- Shi Davidi explains how Astros general manager Dana Brown got creative in order to keep their waiver claim on left-hander Matt Gage.
- And finally, Blue Jays manager John Schneider won’t let his team choke this year. Or anyone else. He proved this by saving a woman’s life at a Florida restaurant by performing the Heimlich maneuver.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
Loading comments...