 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Baseball is here

The College Baseball season started over the weekend. Manny Machado announced his decision to opt out of his deal. And more news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FloSports: FloBaseball College Baseball Showdown Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

So we had real live baseball in the US over the weekend. Yes, I know baseball really never ends when you include the winter leagues, but it’s always a sign that the main event is coming when the college kids take the field for the first time. If you’re like me, you pay attention to college baseball at the start of the season when MLB hasn’t started yet and during the College World Series at the end. Oh, and during draft time, but that’s after the season now.

I watched Rhubarb over the weekend. Do you think Orioles fans would support replacing the Angelos family with a cat? I’m sure Reds fans would gladly replace the Castellini family with a cat.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...