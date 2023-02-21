Cub Tracks gets the worm

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Oh, the poor, poor owners. Next they’re going to claim Akkadian losses or somesuch. Give me a break with that folderol. None of those poozers are missing any meals or struggling to get by. I still think they’re Ferengi. The bottom line is all that counts.
Let them eat gagh.
Michael Fulmer talked to both Andrew Chafin and Daniel Norris (his former teammates) about their experiences with the Cubs:— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 20, 2023
"There was nothing bad to say about this organization. It just kind of confirmed my beliefs of me be wanting to be here. I'm just glad it worked out."
Codi Heuer (Tommy John surgery) will start throwing breaking balls in his bullpens next week.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) February 20, 2023
Heuer says he expected to be put on 60-day IL, which the Cubs did today, and it won't affect his timeline to return barring a setback.
He's eyeing to be back in mid-June/July. #Cubs
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Cubs and White Sox are adapting to new MLB rules, including the pitch clock. What else might Theo Epstein have in store? “Baseball is changing at a rapid pace, thanks in part to Theo Epstein, MLB’s master of change as Commissioner Rob Manfred’s consultant.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Jameson Taillon hopes to become the latest pitcher to add a sweeping slider to his arsenal. “Taillon’s primary goal with his new sweeping slider would be to use it as a weapon against righties.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Adrian Sampson adding velo, Hayden Wesneski working on cut-ride FB to earn rotation spot. “... it really seems like Wesneski and Sampson are in their own tier when it comes to battling for a starting role.” Sahadev Sharma has words {$}. James Neveau has more words. Maddie Lee has words, too.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Keegan Thompson, Adbert Alzolay not in contention for rotation spot. “The manager noted that Thompson has already been made aware that he’ll be working out of the bullpen and the same appears to be true for Alzolay, who Ross said will throw “big innings” this year.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs turn to weighted balls to unlock ‘best version’ of reliever Rowan Wick. “The closer role remains unsettled, but Wick is expected to pitch high-leverage innings this season.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Spring Training Notebook: Why Cubs were perfect fit for Ríos, Sampson’s special winter plus some serious power in camp. “I really wanted to be here,” the new infielder said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): It remains imperative to extend Nico Hoerner, who says the Cubs have “Done Nothing But Right” by him. “If you believe Hoerner does embody what you want the Cubs to be about, then show everyone.” Refers to Sahadev Sharma article from the last episode {$}.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs have options at hot corner in ‘23. “Depth, man,” Edwin Ríos said. “The great teams have a lot of depth, and I think that’s what Chicago is doing right now.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 3 Chicago Cubs who will benefit the most from MLB rule changes. “... there are quite a few players who will be able to take advantage.”
- Josh Frydman (WGN9*): Bellinger hopes to recapture MVP form joining Cubs outfield. “This offseason I’ve done everything I could to be mentally and physically prepared, be ready to play and allow my ability to take over.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): New environment is more his speed, but can Jason Heyward make it as a Dodger? “Showing up without the expectation of winning was the toughest part of last year,” he said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Nick Lovullo, son of the Arizona Diamondbacks manager, is forging his own coaching path in the Chicago Cubs system. “He has found his own way inside of this game, and he did that on his own,” Torey Lovullo told the Tribune.
- Larry Hawley (WGN9*): WGN at 75: Billy Williams & the 1969 Cubs. “Despite the unfortunate finish and eventually losing the National League East Division title to the Mets, the 1969 Cubs remain one of the most popular teams in Chicago sports history.”
