Cub Tracks gets the worm

Oh, the poor, poor owners. Next they’re going to claim Akkadian losses or somesuch. Give me a break with that folderol. None of those poozers are missing any meals or struggling to get by. I still think they’re Ferengi. The bottom line is all that counts.

Let them eat gagh.

Michael Fulmer talked to both Andrew Chafin and Daniel Norris (his former teammates) about their experiences with the Cubs:



"There was nothing bad to say about this organization. It just kind of confirmed my beliefs of me be wanting to be here. I'm just glad it worked out." — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 20, 2023

Codi Heuer (Tommy John surgery) will start throwing breaking balls in his bullpens next week.



Heuer says he expected to be put on 60-day IL, which the Cubs did today, and it won't affect his timeline to return barring a setback.



He's eyeing to be back in mid-June/July. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) February 20, 2023

