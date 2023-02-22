Baseball history unpacked, February 22

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Steve Barber, Eric Yelding, Brian Duensing. Also notable: Sparky Anderson HOF.

Today in history:

1632 - Galileo’s book “Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems” is published comparing the Copernican and Ptolemaic systems and whether the Earth orbits the sun.

1774 - British House of Lords rules authors do not have perpetual copyright.

1819 - The Adams–Onís Treaty between Spain and the United States is signed, ceding Florida to the US and defining the boundary between the US and New Spain.

1907 - 1st cabs with taxi meters begin operating in London.

1972 - US President Richard Nixon, meets with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing.

1980 - "Miracle on Ice": US ice hockey team beats the heavily favored Soviet Union, 4-3 at Lake Placid in one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history; Americans go on to win the gold medal.

1997 - Dolly the Sheep, world's first cloned mammal (from an adult cell) is announced by the Roslin Institute in Scotland.

