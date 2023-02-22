Outside The Confines: Spring is on the way

Happy Wednesday one and all, I hope this shortened week is treating everyone well and you’re getting excited about the start of spring training games just around the corner.

As we wait for baseball to kick into gear we’re already seeing discussion of next year’s free agency (Manny Machado’s announcement that he will elect to opt out of his contract is obviously the most buzzy news of the pre-season, and I’m sure many teams are already checking their couches for spare change).

We’re seeing a lot of prospect coverage if that’s your jam, but mostly the stories are all about getting pumped for the season around the corner, wondering where superstar players (like Aaron Judge) might find themselves in the field, and trying our best to make predictions of just how well or poorly our favorite teams are going to do.

So without too much preamble, let’s jump into today’s links.

The Captains have some fun promotions scheduled this season but Dick Night has gotta be my favorite. pic.twitter.com/Q7R4RNuxvP — Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence (@7thInningSteph) February 21, 2023

“Why doesn’t baseball market it’s stars better?”



LOOK AT THESE ANSWERS pic.twitter.com/OHrsnKzfx4 — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) February 21, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.