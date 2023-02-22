 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Spring is on the way

And with it, some fresh-faced prospects and new positions for old players.

By Ashley MacLennan
Happy Wednesday one and all, I hope this shortened week is treating everyone well and you’re getting excited about the start of spring training games just around the corner.

As we wait for baseball to kick into gear we’re already seeing discussion of next year’s free agency (Manny Machado’s announcement that he will elect to opt out of his contract is obviously the most buzzy news of the pre-season, and I’m sure many teams are already checking their couches for spare change).

We’re seeing a lot of prospect coverage if that’s your jam, but mostly the stories are all about getting pumped for the season around the corner, wondering where superstar players (like Aaron Judge) might find themselves in the field, and trying our best to make predictions of just how well or poorly our favorite teams are going to do.

So without too much preamble, let’s jump into today’s links.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

