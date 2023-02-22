SB Nation Reacts: Cubs fans are split on whether the team did enough in free agency

Last week, in the SB Nation Reacts survey, we posed the following question to you:

Did the Cubs do enough in free agency?

That articlet prompted some good discussion, and I’m sure there will be more after you see this survey result:

That’s pretty much split right down the middle.

As you likely know, the Cubs added more free agents who wer enot previously on their ballclub than any other team. Those FA are, along with the years and dollars spent on them, in chronological order of signing:

Cody Bellinger, 1 year/$17.5 million

Jameson Taillon, 4 years/$68 million

Brad Boxberger, 1 year/$2.8 million

Dansby Swanson, 7 years/$177 million

Tucker Barnhart, 2 years/$6.5 million

Eric Hosmer, 1 year/$720,000

Trey Mancini, 2 years/$14 million

Michael Fulmer, 1 year/$4 million

Edwin Rios, 1 year/$1 million

There are some really good players. The Cubs also re-signed Drew Smyly to a two-year, $19 million deal.

These signings addressed, at the very least:

Holes in the starting rotation

Defensive liabilities

Hitting that wasn’t there previously

Maybe you were among those who voted “no” in the Reacts survey. The discussion was spirited in the last post while being respectful, and I’m sure you can continue that here.

