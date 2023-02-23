Cub Tracks’ on the other other hand

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

One the one hand, Cub Tracks continues to believe that Cody Bellinger will out-perform his projections. He’s been in Arizona working since December and I think that’s going to pay some dividends. I’m not saying he’s suddenly going to go Crazy Eddie and regain his MVP form, but I think he’s going to surpass the 99 WRC+ that ZiPS has him slated for. I suspect that he’s going to do well enough that the Cubs consider retaining his services. His glove hand is certainly going to get some love. You read it here.

On the other hand, the Cubs continue to get prospect love, with PCA most prominent among the nominees. So maybe the above depends on how the Ian Happ saga plays out. Maybe the organization keeps both as insurance. Birds in the hand and all that, you know? Power-hitting outfielders don’t grown on trees.

On the gripping hand, if Justin Steele has the changeup conquered, he could easily top two digits in wins. The first person to spot that reference and correctly identify it wins 10,000 BCB points.

All this and more in this edition of Cub Tracks. Often imitated, never duplicated. I’d rather fight than switch. Burma Shave for short-shorts.

"It's fun being part of Chicago... it's the NL Central, I'm excited to be back."@JTaillon50 is excited to play at Wrigley Field with the @Cubs against some familiar division foes.#MLBTonight | #SpringTraining | @StephenNelson | @YonderalonsoU pic.twitter.com/5PMuLBHrPX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 22, 2023

Sighting of bulked up Seiya Suzuki pic.twitter.com/LS1vH0imwn — CubsHQ.com (@ChicagoCubsHQ) February 21, 2023

Food for Thought:

