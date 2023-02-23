SB Nation Reacts: Do you prefer the balanced or unbalanced MLB schedule?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Cubs fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Over the offseason we’ve often discussed MLB’s new balanced schedule. The shift means fewer divisional games, but every team visiting every other team at least once every other year.

So, I thought I’d bring the SB Nation Reacts survey in and pose the question directly.

Here are some of the pros and cons of each type of schedule.

Unbalanced schedule

Pros: More divisional games, meaning more games against rivals that many fans care about. Less travel, particularly for Central division teams. Easier to make up postponed games.

Cons: Only seeing players from specific divisions of the other league once every three years, and in a home ballpark once every six years. Too much “sameness” for people who would like to see more of a variety of teams.

Balanced schedule

Pros: Seeing every team every year means 1) fans get to see players from around the league face their favorite team each season, and every other year at home. Makes the schedule more even and fair for determining wild card teams.

Cons: Fewer divisional games, meaning fewer games against teams’ traditional rivals. With more teams making only one trip to a city, more difficult to play makeup games if there are postponements. More travel. For example:

MLB Opening Day travel distances pic.twitter.com/srcEkRB6YN — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 22, 2023

One thing is for sure: There are a lot of strong opinions on both sides of this topic. So, vote in the survey and weigh in via the comments.