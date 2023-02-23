There are some new southwestern themed food offerings at Sloan Park

MESA, Arizona — Always looking for new and different things to offer Cubs fans at Sloan Park, the team unveiled several new food offerings that will be available when the spring season begins this Saturday, February 25.

Rather than try to describe all of them to you myself, here’s Chris Myers, Levy’s executive chef at Sloan Park:

The Cubs served some samples of the new food. I had the traditional Chicago Dog, as well as the Sonoran nachos and the spicy chicken sandwich. All were good, but I would particularly recommend the Sonoran nachos, those were quite tasty.

These will be served at Sloan Park alongside the traditional ballpark fare you’re all accustomed to. The usual selection of food trucks will also be at the Cubs spring home beginning Saturday.

Here are some closer views of the new food items:

There was a little bonus for those of us attending this food demo, as Adbert Alzolay was wrapping up a live BP session inside Sloan Park. I’m not quite certain who these hitters are, but here’s about three minutes’ worth of the BP session:

Not visible in the frame is the pitch timer, which the team was running throughout this BP session, to get pitchers accustomed to the tempo they’ll be working with — and don’t forget, that starts Saturday, with no grace period. Violations of the clock will be called during Spring Training games.

Lastly, here’s another view of the new video board at Sloan Park. I was told this was not anywhere close to full brightness, so it should give you excellent visibility when games begin Saturday.

I’m ready to play ball! Hope you are too.

Thanks to Cubs senior VP of communications Julian Green for including me in this media session.