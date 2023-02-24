Baseball history unpacked, February 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Wilbur Cooper, Clarke Pittenger, Lynn Nelson, Earl Grace, Mike Sember, Rob Bowen*. Also notable: Honus Wagner HOF, Eddie Murray HOF.

Today in history:

1528 - John Zápolya, the disputed King of Hungary, and Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent sign a treaty.

1582 - Pope Gregory XIII announces New Style (Gregorian) calendar.

1821 - Agustín de Iturbide and Vicente Guerrero agree to the Plan of Iguala, stating that Mexico will become a constitutional monarchy, Roman Catholicism the official religion and that Peninsulares and Creoles will enjoy equal political and social rights.

1863 - Arizona Territory created.

1969 - Mariner 6 launched for Mars flyby to study the planet's atmosphere.

1980 - US ice hockey team clinches gold medal with a 4-2 win over Finland at the Lake Placid Winter Olympics; comes after the 4-3 "Miracle on Ice" victory against the favored Soviet Union.

