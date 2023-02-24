 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fun with 2023 Cubs photo day

Enjoy some of the more unusual poses from Cubs camp.

By Al Yellon
/ new
  • Marcus Stroman is all smiles Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Smile, Nico Hoerner! Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cheer up, Ian Happ Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cheer up, Brad Boxberger Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Christopher Morel reminds you what his uniform number is Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • The mysterious Roenis Elias Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • The mysterious Caleb Kilian Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • “Here is a baseball,” says Adrian Sampson Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • “Here is my bat,” says Eric Hosmer Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Dansby Swanson is ready to hit Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seiya Suzuki is ready to hit Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • David Bote is ready to hit Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • Zach McKinstry is ready to hit Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • Keep your eye on the ball, Kyle Hendricks Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • A closeup of Justin Steele’s grip Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • Tucker Barnhart protects himself from the photographer Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • Cody Bellinger looks to the sky Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • Yan Gomes is the best dad! Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • The very serious Trey Mancini Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • Patrick Wisdom is relaxed Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • Brandon Hughes, also relaxed Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • The contemplative Rowan Wick Chris Coduto/Getty Images
  • That’s quite the do, Kevin Alcántara Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Brailyn Márquez returns to action with a bright red glove Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Yonathan Perlaza adjusts his cap Chris Coduto/Getty Images

One of the rituals for Major League Baseball’s players every spring is to pose for team and media photographers. These shots get used in a variety of ways; you’re probably most used to seeing them on player pages on various websites, or in the pitcher previews I do here at BCB.

If you think this kind of work is easy, think again. The players had to report to Sloan Park before dawn Thursday to begin the shoot at 7 a.m. As a result, some of the poses turn out to be quirky, fun or otherwise notable and those are the photos I’ve chosen to share with you above. If a player doesn’t appear here, it means his poses were... pretty ordinary.

Enjoy the selection above of 25 photos from Thursday’s shoot, taken by Chris Coduto of Getty Images and Rick Scuteri of USA Today Sports. I’ve got many of the regulars and rotation covered here, as well as some lesser-known names.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...