Fun with 2023 Cubs photo day

One of the rituals for Major League Baseball’s players every spring is to pose for team and media photographers. These shots get used in a variety of ways; you’re probably most used to seeing them on player pages on various websites, or in the pitcher previews I do here at BCB.

If you think this kind of work is easy, think again. The players had to report to Sloan Park before dawn Thursday to begin the shoot at 7 a.m. As a result, some of the poses turn out to be quirky, fun or otherwise notable and those are the photos I’ve chosen to share with you above. If a player doesn’t appear here, it means his poses were... pretty ordinary.

Enjoy the selection above of 25 photos from Thursday’s shoot, taken by Chris Coduto of Getty Images and Rick Scuteri of USA Today Sports. I’ve got many of the regulars and rotation covered here, as well as some lesser-known names.