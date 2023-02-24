 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Business is business

The World Baseball Classic is getting closer. The business of baseball could be changing. Teams are getting adjusted to the new rules and other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
If you want to know why I love the World Baseball Classic, this piece by Michael Clair on the Czech Republic team is one of the reasons. The Czech team is absolutely the best story of the tournament so far. A team comprised completely of amateurs who play after work qualified for the tournament last fall. As they say, baseball is not a big sport in the Czech Republic. The ones who play really have to love it. Watch the nine-minute documentary embedded in the story and tell me you didn’t fall in love with these plucky Czechs.

Next up, they’re going to the Tokyo Dome to take on Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish, Seiya Suzuki and the rest of Samurai Japan. Also Korea, Australia and China. They will get some professional reinforcements for the main tournament in the form of . . .Eric Sogard. Also two Czech-Americans with college baseball experience. Good luck. They’ll need it. But they’ve already achieved more than they ever dreamed of.

