Cubs vs. Giants at Mesa preview, Saturday 2/25, 2:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — We will get our first look at the pitch timer, shift restrictions and the new larger bases in this afternoon’s game, but I thought it was important to note this, from two Cactus League games played Friday afternoon:

Time of game for Padres-Mariners: 2 hours, 29 minutes.



Time of game for Rangers-Royals: 2 hours, 33 minutes.



This is spring training and a minuscule sample. But it's hard to understate how drastically the pitch clock is going to change baseball. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 24, 2023

I could not be happier to see those numbers. Jeff Passan is correct — baseball is going to be very, very different going forward. To refresh your memory, here are detailed explanations of the new rules (with video!).

Here’s something that will remind players of Wrigley Field (at least on some days): The wind will be blowing OUT strongly at Sloan Park this afternoon:

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Play ball!

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Suzuki RF, Mancini DH, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom 3B, Gomes C

That very well could be the lineup on Opening Day, March 30 at Wrigley Field.

Giants lineup:

Wade 1B, Estrada 2B, Pederson DH, Slater CF, Crawford SS, Ramos RF, Sabol C, Schmitt 3B, Piscotty LF

Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs. Adrian Sampson is expected to piggyback with Stroman. After that (not necessarily in this order): Mark Leiter Jr., Roenis Elias, Vinny Nittoli and Eric Stout.

Tristan Beck will start for the Giants. Others on the Giants list today: Trevor Hildenberger, Nick Duron, Erik Miller, Sam Long, Drew Strotman and Daniel Tillo.

