Cub Tracks’ rocket surgery

Face front, true believer! Depending on what time you’re reading this, there either is a game today or there was a game today (available via MLB.TV, for those of you who are out of the local broadcasting area). Actual real professional baseball, though it doesn’t count in the standings. Potentially, it does, of course. The events and decisions that occur now have everything to do with the future. But that will be then, and this is now. Well, okay, yesterday’s tomorrow, to be sure. But that’s the way these things go.

We’ve been waiting a long time for this present. The roster is starting to take shape. The Cubs can’t play all six third basemen simultaneously, can they? How to decide... and who’s on first? Who’s going to be the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth starter? There’s prospect talk, especially about the young players that are in Cubs camp to start Spring Training, and words with players on the comeback trail. We have some words from Jed Hoyer, which YouTube TV and the MLB Network have conspired to hide from me by disagreeing about contracts. Smooth operators.

We await developments, as the saying goes. But now we shall HAVE developments like it’s a Fotomat in the summertime. I’m trying to develop a photographic memory, thank you very much. Excelsior!

Marcus Stroman is slated to start. Al will have all the details for you at 12 noon CT. I am excite. You?

“The most important tool for position players is hitting ability. If you can’t hit, it’s almost impossible to be a big league regular. If you can’t hit at a high level, it’s difficult to be a star.” — from the article above.

MLB.com*: Cubs announce promotions in baseball operations. A complete list of recent alterations to the team’s front office fabric.

