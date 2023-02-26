 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cubs vs. Dodgers at Glendale preview, Sunday 2/26, 2:05 CT

The Cubs head to Camelback Ranch for another spring game.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The pitch clock is working. Evidence:

Saturday’s Cubs game is one of the 186-minute games noted above. That’s three hours, six minutes, and that was the LONGEST game time of the day.

Other important news:

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 3B, McKinstry 2B, Mervis 1B, Rios DH, Morel SS, Tauchman LF, Velázquez RF, Barnhart C, DeLuzio CF

You didn’t think any of the regulars were going to make the bus ride to Glendale, did you? Glad the Cubs are giving Matt Mervis some playing time before he departs for the WBC.

Dodgers lineup:

Rojas SS, Freeman 1B, Taylor LF, Muncy 3B, Barnes C, Peralta RF, Thompson CF, Busch 2B, DeLuca DH

Pity, I was kind of hoping LA would start Jason Heyward against the Cubs.

Justin Steele was supposed to start this game for the Cubs, but:

Might not be that bad:

In addition to Javier Assad this afternooon, Nick Neidert, Michael Rucker, Manuel Rodriguez, Brendon Little and Bailey Horn will throw for the Cubs.

Robbie Erlin will start for the Dodgers. Other Dodgers on today’s pitching list: Dylan Covey, Brusdar Graterol, Shelby Miller, Alex Vesia, Tayler Scott, Wander Suero and Adam Kolarek.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast via the Dodgers channel, AM 570 in Los Angeles and on the MLB app. If you miss the live TV broadcast, this game will be rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT. Outside the Cubs market territory, this game will be rebroadcast on MLB Network at 11 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA. If you do go there to interact with Dodgers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Dodgers Sunday 2/26 game threads

View all 1 story

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...