Cub Tracks opens it up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Baseball is back. Boog is back, too, which may or may not be good news to you. JD and Taylor are back, and again, ymmv.

Brennen Davis snuck into the starting lineup as Seiya Suzuki had some lat soreness. I myself am experiencing a bit of latte soreness, having had one too many espressos, but that was part of the opening spring day ritual, which also included getting into the best shape of my life at the Golden Corral and then walking it off at Costco. Finestkind, as the cagy veteran Hawkeye Pierce was heard to say.

Marcus Stroman wasn’t pinpoint, a little wild-high, and Nick Mahrley Scrooged a couple of his offerings, which led to a run when Thairo Estrada got on base via the free pass with one out. That’s the kind of thing that can be eliminated or at least minimized with a little more tuneup, and this year’s infield turned a sweet dp to end the threat. JD noticed Mahrley’s elevated zone and was otherwise spot-on, as is his wont.

Good smooth broadcast. Pro game on the field. The Cubs kiddie contingent looked especially good, with Dexter Fowler bringing some fifth-inning magic and David Bote adding his clout.

Cubs win. Al has details in his recap.

First game in Cubs pinstripes! pic.twitter.com/X4M5up8IgN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 25, 2023

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Appreciate @eddievedder so much for doing this!!! Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/P0QawVtkWx — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) February 25, 2023

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Last episode only had one typo — strangely enough, it was in a word where I fixed the original author’s typo. I’m sorry - I promised more and better typos. We’re working on it.