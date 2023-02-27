Cubs vs. Guardians at Mesa and Diamondbacks at Scottsdale split squad preview, Monday 2/27

The Cubs have three split-squad dates this spring. Today is one of them. They’ll host the Guardians at Sloan Park and travel to Salt River Fields to play the Diamondbacks. The game in Mesa begins at 2:05 p.m. CT and the game at SRF begins at 2:10 p.m. CT.

Here's the latest on Seiya Suzuki:

Cubs going over imaging taken on Seiya Suzuki (left oblique tightness) today. Ross still not willing to speculate on timetable/WBC until he goes over things with team’s medical staff and talks with Suzuki. Still in “wait and see” mode. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 27, 2023

As always, we await developments.

Here are today’s particulars.

At Mesa:

Cubs lineup:

Mastrobuoni 2B, Happ LF, Mancini 1B, Gomes C, Rios 3B, McKinstry SS, Mervis DH, Tauchman CF, Perlaza RF

Guardians lineup:

Kwan LF, Arias SS, Naylor 1B, Zunino C, Brennan RF, Freeman 2B, Quinn CF, Viloria DH, Martinez 3B

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers at Sloan Park: Michael Fulmer, Rowan Wick, Adbert Alzolay, Tyler Duffey and Nick Burdi. Bailey Horn is also listed, but he threw in Sunday’s game and it would be very unusual to see a reliever go two days in a row this early in the spring, especially a non-roster guy.

Shane Bieber will start for the Guardians. Cleveland relievers: Eli Morgan, Emmanuel Clase, Konnor Pilkington, Caleb Baragar and Dusten Knight.

At Scottsdale:

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom 3B, Bote DH, Velazquez RF, Crow-Armstrong CF, Davis LF, Nunez C

D-Backs lineup:

Marte 2B, Rojas 3B, Gurriel LF, Walker 1B, Longoria DH, Kelly C, Canzone RF, Lawlar SS, Fletcher CF

Caleb Kilian will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers against Arizona: Ryan Jensen, Julian Merryweather, Jeremiah Estrada, Ryan Borucki, Anthony Kay, Cam Sanders and Jordan Holloway.

Brandon Pfaadt will start for Arizona. Other pitchers listed for the D-Backs: Bryce Jarvis, Joe Mantiply, Corbin Martin, Justin Martinez and Scott McGough.

Today’s game vs. the Guardians in Mesa is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast via the Guardians crew on MLB.com.

Today’s game vs. the D-Backs in Scottsdale will be televised via Bally Sports Arizona and available on MLB.TV. No radio/audio for this game.

If you miss the live TV broadcast, the game vs. the Guardians will be rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Guardians

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/D-Backs

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

