Outside The Confines: Baseball for my eyes

*puts Do Not Disturb, I’m Watching Baseball sign in OTC window*
taps sign
But if you want to know the biggest stories we’re going to dive into in today’s links, they are the extension of Manny Machado (surprise, $350 million will change your tune about free agency pretty quickly); a very, very, very stupid way to end a game (and you thought it was bad to balk in a winning run?); and some early season bad blood between managers and umpires (who knew the ump show also had a pre-season?).
We’re getting into midseason form very early this year.
On to today’s links.
- This is incredibly stupid and I genuinely giggled.
Where you would end up if you drilled a hole from each MLB ballpark straight to the other side of the Earth pic.twitter.com/vRe7Sr5xar— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 25, 2023
- Free agency, shmee agency, Manny Machado and the Padres appear to have agreed on an 11-year, $350 million extension. Story by AJ Cassavell.
- On that front, the MLBPA are saying “heck no” to the suggestion of a salary cap. Shocking. Story by Nick Selbe.
- Tom Verducci believes that Aaron Judge may well have a historical encore season this year.
- Speaking of Judge, he still savors the early cheers of spring training, even now. Story by Marly Rivera.
- Jay Jaffe looks at some pitchers who are struggling to adapt to the new pitch clock.
- Dan Gartland helps explain that new pitch clock for anyone having issues figuring out what’s going on.
- Think YOU hate the pitch clock? What if a violation was what caused the end of your game? (AP)
- Jayson Stark has a little more detail on that brutal game ending. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- And if you don’t want to read and just want to watch...
Cal Conley does not get set in time and gets called for the strikeout and the game ends pic.twitter.com/rQ8KOv0Sa6— Gaurav (@gvedak) February 25, 2023
- Emma Baccellieri tries to determine how hitters are dealing with the new clock.
- Ben Clemens tries his hand at predicting some possible sleeper candidates for the coming season.
- Speaking of under the radar picks, MLB dot com has some dark horse candidates to make the Opening Day roster for each team.
- Mike McDaniel looks at what might be the earliest ump show of a new baseball year as the Cards’ manager shares his real thoughts on C.B. Bucknor.
- Here’s a little insight into how that went down.
Before the Cardinals' first Spring Training game today, Oli Marmol reportedly approached CB Bucknor to clear the air after this confrontation last season. Bucknor refused and the other umpires apologized for his behavior, per @jmjones pic.twitter.com/8fKcDZuj7d— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 26, 2023
- Esteban Rivera looks at how Luke Voit might be able to prove himself with the Brewers.
- A Rays prospect retired Justin Turner... and then asked for his autograph. Story by Dawn Klemish.
- Andrew Baggerly speaks to Buster Posey about his new investor role with the Giants. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Marlins surprised Sandy Alcantara with a pre-game Cy Young Award ceremony. Story by Christina De Nicola.
- You know, this probably IS the best way to pick up a language quickly.
This is Hao-Yu Lee, a Phillies shortstop prospect from Taiwan. He says he’s learning English from his teammates. “The best way to learn English is through trash talking!” pic.twitter.com/LfflDTQ9EA— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) February 26, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
