Outside The Confines: Baseball for my eyes

*puts Do Not Disturb, I’m Watching Baseball sign in OTC window*

taps sign

But if you want to know the biggest stories we’re going to dive into in today’s links, they are the extension of Manny Machado (surprise, $350 million will change your tune about free agency pretty quickly); a very, very, very stupid way to end a game (and you thought it was bad to balk in a winning run?); and some early season bad blood between managers and umpires (who knew the ump show also had a pre-season?).

We’re getting into midseason form very early this year.

On to today’s links.

This is incredibly stupid and I genuinely giggled.

Where you would end up if you drilled a hole from each MLB ballpark straight to the other side of the Earth pic.twitter.com/vRe7Sr5xar — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 25, 2023

Cal Conley does not get set in time and gets called for the strikeout and the game ends pic.twitter.com/rQ8KOv0Sa6 — Gaurav (@gvedak) February 25, 2023

Before the Cardinals' first Spring Training game today, Oli Marmol reportedly approached CB Bucknor to clear the air after this confrontation last season. Bucknor refused and the other umpires apologized for his behavior, per @jmjones pic.twitter.com/8fKcDZuj7d — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 26, 2023

This is Hao-Yu Lee, a Phillies shortstop prospect from Taiwan. He says he’s learning English from his teammates. “The best way to learn English is through trash talking!” pic.twitter.com/LfflDTQ9EA — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) February 26, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.