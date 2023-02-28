Cubs vs. Brewers at Phoenix preview, Tuesday 2/28, 2:10 CT

The big story of the day, Seiya Suzuki being out with a “moderate” oblique injury, is being covered here.

In case you were wondering:

Cody Bellinger has been out of the lineup the past couple days. David Ross said he’s been feeling under the weather. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 28, 2023

Probably not a big deal, hopefully he’s back tomorrow. He wouldn’t have likely taken the bus ride for this one anyway.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 3B, Barnhart C, Wisdom DH, Mervis 1B, Morel 2B, Tauchman RF, Mastrobuoni SS, Alcántara LF, DeLuzio CF

Brewers lineup:

Yelich LF, Adames SS, Urias 2B, Tellez 1B, Anderson 3B, Contreras DH, Naquin RF, Caratini C, Frelick CF

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs scheduled to be on the mound today were not available at posting time.

Former Cub Robert Stock (remember his one Cubs start?) will start for the Brewers. Other Milwaukee pitchers today: Elvis Peguero, Alex Claudio, former Cub Tyson Miller and Tobias Myers.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. The broadcast will be via Bally Sports Wisconsin with the Brewers announcing crew. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. No radio/audio today. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on MLB Network at 8:30 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2:05 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.