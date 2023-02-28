 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ it’s early still

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. It HAS to get better, right? Cubs drop two in the desert Monday afternoon, but there were good things, too.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hooray, we have baseball — four games have taken place already. The Cubs split the first two, though they may well have won the second had they not ushered in the third and fourth strings, but that’s how you find depth people, so it isn’t so bad. It’s Spring Training, it isn’t necessary to win every game. Desirable, of course, but not compulsory.

Patrick Wisdom was sidelined with a sore left groin. Jake Slaughter took his spot for the day. Justin Steele should make his next start. Seiya Suzuki is a ‘wait and see’.

Monday the Cubs split their squad, playing the Guardians and the Diamondbacks at home and away in Salt River Fields, respectively. Al was kind enough to provide lineups and pregame details, which you are invited to consult should there be questions. Both Cub lineups looked pretty good on paper. Unfortunately, real life had other ideas, and the Cubs are now 1-3 on the spring after dropping both games, 12-4 and 3-0. Still, there were positives. Al recapped the first game. Drew Smyly will face former Cub Robert Stock and the Brew Crew Tuesday.

I am positive that Jordan Nwogu is not Alexander Canario.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Major League Baseball today announced that FOX Sports and ESPN will each air games from London Series 2023 in the U.S. Each network will present exclusive coverage from London Stadium during the two-game series on Saturday, June 24 (FOX) and Sunday, June 25 (ESPN).

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...