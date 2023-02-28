Cub Tracks’ it’s early still

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Hooray, we have baseball — four games have taken place already. The Cubs split the first two, though they may well have won the second had they not ushered in the third and fourth strings, but that’s how you find depth people, so it isn’t so bad. It’s Spring Training, it isn’t necessary to win every game. Desirable, of course, but not compulsory.
Patrick Wisdom was sidelined with a sore left groin. Jake Slaughter took his spot for the day. Justin Steele should make his next start. Seiya Suzuki is a ‘wait and see’.
Monday the Cubs split their squad, playing the Guardians and the Diamondbacks at home and away in Salt River Fields, respectively. Al was kind enough to provide lineups and pregame details, which you are invited to consult should there be questions. Both Cub lineups looked pretty good on paper. Unfortunately, real life had other ideas, and the Cubs are now 1-3 on the spring after dropping both games, 12-4 and 3-0. Still, there were positives. Al recapped the first game. Drew Smyly will face former Cub Robert Stock and the Brew Crew Tuesday.
Final (Sloan Park): Guardians 12, Cubs 4.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 27, 2023
Final (Salt River Fields): Dbacks 3, Cubs 0.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 27, 2023
I am positive that Jordan Nwogu is not Alexander Canario.
These @AdvocateKids got the All-Star experience!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 27, 2023
It was an honor to host Gage, Gael and Daniella and their families at #SpringTraining. pic.twitter.com/4oJ67ktftv
Major League Baseball today announced that FOX Sports and ESPN will each air games from London Series 2023 in the U.S. Each network will present exclusive coverage from London Stadium during the two-game series on Saturday, June 24 (FOX) and Sunday, June 25 (ESPN).
Caleb Kilian retired all six batters he faced today pic.twitter.com/DkqltAPljv— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 27, 2023
Jameson Taillon breaks down his pitch grips with Joe Girardi and @Sut_40 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aXv8Elmgmc— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 27, 2023
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Spring Training Miscellany: Cubs lost both games today, but boy are there so many positive pitching stories. “... Kilian looked like the guy we saw late in 2021...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Marcus Stroman planning to ‘manipulate’ pitch clock in his favor. “He’s a quick worker who seems to enjoy playing mental games with hitters...”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs camp getting an early reality check with Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele. “It’s a wait and see,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Looking back on the Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon signings, and why they picked the Cubs. “Jon Heyman was at Cubs camp and wrote a piece on each of the Cubs’ big free agent signings (see below)...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Javier Assad ‘crisp’ as he competes for rotation spot, Justin Steele scratched. “... Assad retired six straight batters in his two innings on the mound.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Matt Mervis’ busy spring preparing him for Majors. “That’s the position I put myself in and hopefully I just capitalize from here.”
- Scott Miller (NY Times* {$}): In the aftermath of a would-be dynasty, the Cubs begin to build. “It’s all been good people here, but I’m excited to potentially have some guys who are going to be around for a while and just go and build those bonds,” said Nico Hoerner. Jon Heyman has similar feelings.
- Jon Heyman (NY Post*): Dansby Swanson wasn’t easily sold on Cubs. “Truth be told, I wanted to win. I wasn’t sure this was the place,” Swanson said in Cubs camp.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs camp, including Nick Madrigal’s 1st Cactus League test at 3rd base. “... Matt Mervis is making a good impression...” More Madrigal from Maddie Lee.
- Jorge Castillo (LA Times* {$}): Cubs hoping they can get the right numbers from Cody Bellinger. “Bellinger’s time with the Dodgers abruptly ended before anyone could have expected in the not-so-distant past.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Contingency plan for Suzuki? Here are Cubs’ RF options. “The right fielder is currently dealing with a left oblique setback, and the Cubs’ medical team was still evaluating the results of imaging as of Monday morning.”
- Justin Mears (Yardbarker*): The 24 best players in Chicago Cubs history. By WAR.
