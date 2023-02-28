Cub Tracks’ it’s early still

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hooray, we have baseball — four games have taken place already. The Cubs split the first two, though they may well have won the second had they not ushered in the third and fourth strings, but that’s how you find depth people, so it isn’t so bad. It’s Spring Training, it isn’t necessary to win every game. Desirable, of course, but not compulsory.

Patrick Wisdom was sidelined with a sore left groin. Jake Slaughter took his spot for the day. Justin Steele should make his next start. Seiya Suzuki is a ‘wait and see’.

Monday the Cubs split their squad, playing the Guardians and the Diamondbacks at home and away in Salt River Fields, respectively. Al was kind enough to provide lineups and pregame details, which you are invited to consult should there be questions. Both Cub lineups looked pretty good on paper. Unfortunately, real life had other ideas, and the Cubs are now 1-3 on the spring after dropping both games, 12-4 and 3-0. Still, there were positives. Al recapped the first game. Drew Smyly will face former Cub Robert Stock and the Brew Crew Tuesday.

Final (Sloan Park): Guardians 12, Cubs 4. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 27, 2023

Final (Salt River Fields): Dbacks 3, Cubs 0. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 27, 2023

I am positive that Jordan Nwogu is not Alexander Canario.

These @AdvocateKids got the All-Star experience!



It was an honor to host Gage, Gael and Daniella and their families at #SpringTraining. pic.twitter.com/4oJ67ktftv — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 27, 2023

Major League Baseball today announced that FOX Sports and ESPN will each air games from London Series 2023 in the U.S. Each network will present exclusive coverage from London Stadium during the two-game series on Saturday, June 24 (FOX) and Sunday, June 25 (ESPN).

Caleb Kilian retired all six batters he faced today pic.twitter.com/DkqltAPljv — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 27, 2023

Jameson Taillon breaks down his pitch grips with Joe Girardi and @Sut_40 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aXv8Elmgmc — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 27, 2023

