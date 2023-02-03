Baseball history unpacked, February 3

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Newt Randall, Don Kaiser, Joe Coleman.

Today in history:

1451 - Sultan Mehmed II, the Conqueror, inherits the throne of the Ottoman Empire.

- Spain recognizes US independence. 1815 - World’s first commercial cheese factory established, in Switzerland.

- World’s first commercial cheese factory established, in Switzerland. 1928 - Paleoanthropologist Davidson Black reports his findings on the ancient human fossils found at Zhoukoudian, China in the journal Nature and declares them to be a new species he names ‘Sinanthropus pekinensis’ (now known as ‘Homo erectus’).

- "The Day the Music Died" plane crash kills musicians Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, J. P. Richardson (aka The Big Bopper), and the pilot. near Clear Lake, Iowa.

2021 - Engineers at MIT announce they have engineered spinach to send emails when detecting explosive materials in groundwater as part of plant nanobionic research.

