Outside The Confines: Six more weeks?

Cursed rodents.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images

It’s Friday! We have made it through another week and even though the groundhogs of North America seem to have decided that we will see six more weeks of winter (except for Quebec’s Fred La Marmotte, who tragically died right before his titular day) we have warmer days to look forward to.

And while a polar vortex makes it easy to believe winter will stretch on, prospect rankings and glimpses of the future keep us feeling warm and cozy inside.

No major breaking news so not a lot of preamble today, but let’s dive into today’s links.

  • Derek Jeter is getting his own cover of MLB The Show.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

