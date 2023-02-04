 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks camps out

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Camp coverage and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I agree that the Cubs have a chance at winning the Central. I like them overall a little better than the Brewers and I think The Cardinals’ staff will have trouble adjusting to Willson Contreras and vice versa. I do peg the season’s record at or about .500, with a +/- of maybe five games. So the range would be 77-87 wins. Getting beyond that upper number would necessitate career years from more than one player, and I’m not going to count on that, ever.

But... I think Nico Hoerner is going to have a big year. It says here (consults scrying crystal, I mean Magic 8-Ball) that Nico will hit .300+, steal 25+ bases, and win a Gold Glove. Call me crazy, and thanks for the compliment. But that seems reasonable the more I stare at it and try to will it away, so it’ll survive the edit(s).

Mark Leiter Jr. has signed a minor-league deal and will be in camp. He provides depth at the very least. But the Cubs are still expected to add another veteran arm, preferably a southpaw.

I’m trying to decide if I miss MLB Network (I have YouTube TV). Not so much, so far. I sure don’t miss Christopher Russo.

Food for Thought:

