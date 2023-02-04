Cub Tracks camps out

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I agree that the Cubs have a chance at winning the Central. I like them overall a little better than the Brewers and I think The Cardinals’ staff will have trouble adjusting to Willson Contreras and vice versa. I do peg the season’s record at or about .500, with a +/- of maybe five games. So the range would be 77-87 wins. Getting beyond that upper number would necessitate career years from more than one player, and I’m not going to count on that, ever.

But... I think Nico Hoerner is going to have a big year. It says here (consults scrying crystal, I mean Magic 8-Ball) that Nico will hit .300+, steal 25+ bases, and win a Gold Glove. Call me crazy, and thanks for the compliment. But that seems reasonable the more I stare at it and try to will it away, so it’ll survive the edit(s).

Mark Leiter Jr. has signed a minor-league deal and will be in camp. He provides depth at the very least. But the Cubs are still expected to add another veteran arm, preferably a southpaw.

Congratulations on a great career, @DexterFowler! Your impact on the game, and the historic 2016 @Cubs championship, is preserved forever in Cooperstown. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) pic.twitter.com/goXxrxiRTL — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) February 1, 2023

The @Cubs signed international free agent catcher Adan Sanchez in January 2022. He's in Instructs and won't turn 18 until May. #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/gzCKcoCky0 — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 2, 2023

Hall of Fame 2B Johnny Evers @cubs w his huge bat. Considered one of the Deadball Era’s smartest and best all-around players, he was just as well known for his fiery disposition. Find out why he had the nickname, “The Human Crab" in his @sabr bio https://t.co/ko5TPD3Yht pic.twitter.com/YdtBIROlum — SABR BioProject (@SABRbioproject) February 3, 2023

The Jason Heyward Academy in the brand new North Austin Center in Chicago is officially open. pic.twitter.com/yUsJpaG8Wr — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) February 3, 2023

“I want to show the people here that trading away Rizzo wasn’t in vain.” — Kevin Alcántara

