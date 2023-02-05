Cub Tracks’ Sunday briefing

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Rogers Hornsby and Hack Wilson of the Chicago Cubs and Al Simmons and Jimmie Foxx of the Athletics. Photo by George Rinhart-Corbis via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/eLK83F0YMa— Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) February 4, 2023
Always good to see @Cubs second baseman @nico_hoerner getting in some reps in preparation for the upcoming season. #Cubs #ST2023 pic.twitter.com/XJcZpvaVAc— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 4, 2023
Really enjoyed talking to #Cubs pitching prospect @benbrown5499 about his career, the trade to the @Cubs, his time with the @smokiesbaseball, and his goals for the 2023 season. Check out the entire interview and subscribe to the @FlyTheW670 podcast! https://t.co/GpAQXYuDCy pic.twitter.com/gfzg5vUeWJ— Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) February 3, 2023
- Gordon Wittenmyer (Chicago Sun-Times*): In battle with North Siders, St. Louis holds all the Cards. “Culture, continuity have led to sustained success, something that has eluded the Cubs.”
- Sean Holland (Cubs Insider*): Balanced MLB schedule good for Cubs fans, maybe not great for Cubs. “Of course, the presumed difficulty or ease of the schedule means nothing until games start to be played...”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Jason Heyward Q&A: What’s next in Chicago and with the Dodgers. “Heyward is only 33, but he’s been around so long and has seen so much that he seems a lot older.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*}: Ex-Cub Jason Heyward grows his Chicago legacy through baseball academy at new North Austin Center. “The North Austin Center hosted a ribbon-cutting this week.”
- Kiley McDaniel (ESPN+): 2023 MLB farm system rankings: Kiley McDaniel on all 30 teams. “The Cubs seem to have turned the corner in their rebuild and are now left with the hard part: “
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs sign another relief pitcher. “The latest signing is right-hander Curtis Taylor.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Great update on Cubs prospect Ed Howard. “Not only is the shortstop healthy, but according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Howard is on track to begin the 2023 season playing in the minors right after spring training ends and the minor league season kicks off in April.”
Food for Thought:
All he saw was an "immensity of death." https://t.co/YIUb0FZd3E— Futurism (@futurism) February 4, 2023
Massachusetts Bill Proposes Prisoners Could Trade Organs For Less Prison Timehttps://t.co/y7EqISaQNr— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 3, 2023
During the Eocene, the Arctic was a warm, swampy place that these primates called home.https://t.co/vJyUg6fJdH— Live Science (@LiveScience) February 4, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...