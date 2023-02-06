The 2023 Cubs by the numbers

As I do here every spring, I present to you a full numerical roster of all the players and coaches in Cubs spring camp, which is now available after the announcement of the Cubs’ 32 non-roster invitees earlier today. Also included are the Cubs’ retired numbers, so you can see the full numerical progression.
Notes:
- Jameson Taillon, who has worn No. 50 his entire career, will retain that number as Rowan Wick switches to No. 99. Wick will become just the third Cubs player to wear No. 99 after Todd Hundley (2001) and So Taguchi (2009).
- Yan Gomes wore No. 7 last year. Dansby Swanson claimed that number, as he wore No. 7 in Atlanta, so Gomes is switching to No. 15. The last Cubs catcher to wear No. 15 was Tim Federowicz in 2016.
- While the uniform numbers for Javier Báez (9), Kris Bryant (17) and Anthony Rizzo (44) have not been reissued — even in Spring Training — since those players departed, the Cubs issued Willson Contreras’ old No. 40 to Mike Tauchman for this spring camp. Besides the three noted above, the only other numbers not issued are 22 and 34.
- No. 25 has been issued to new reliever Brad Boxberger, the second straight year a pitcher has worn that number (Steven Brault in 2022). Before 2022, the last Cubs pitcher to wear No. 25 was Jim Hughes, in 1956.
- Mark Leiter Jr. wore No. 62 in 2022. He switches to Alec Mills’ old No. 30 this year.
Here’s the entire list of players and coaches in camp (along with retired numbers). Non-roster players in italics.
0 Marcus Stroman
1 Nick Madrigal
2 Nico Hoerner
3 David Ross (manager)
4 Nelson Velázquez
5 Christopher Morel
6 Zach McKinstry
7 Dansby Swanson
8 Ian Happ
10 Ron Santo (retired)
11 Drew Smyly
12 Codi Heuer
13 David Bote
14 Ernie Banks (retired)
15 Yan Gomes
16 Patrick Wisdom
18 Tucker Barnhart
19 Hayden Wesneski
20 Miles Mastrobuoni
21 Ethan Roberts
23 Ryne Sandberg (retired)
24 Cody Bellinger
25 Brad Boxberger
26 Billy Williams (retired)
27 Seiya Suzuki
28 Kyle Hendricks
29 Andy Green (bench coach)
30 Mark Leiter Jr.
31 Fergie Jenkins/Greg Maddux (retired)
32 Luis Torrens
33 Willie Harris (third base coach)
35 Justin Steele
36 Trey Mancini
37 Dom Nuñez
39 Manuel Rodriguez
40 Mike Tauchman
41 Adrian Sampson
42 Jackie Robinson (retired by MLB)
43 Esteban Quiroz
45 Caleb Kilian
46 Anthony Kay
47 Brandon Hughes
48 Vinny Nittoli
49 Nick Burdi
50 Jameson Taillon
51 Eric Hosmer
52 Roenis Elias
53 Daniel Moskos (assistant pitching coach)
54 Chris Young (bullpen coach)
55 Mike Napoli (first base coach)
56 Jeremiah Estrada
57 Brendon Little
58 Nick Neidert
59 Michael Rucker
60 Sergio Alcántara
61 Brailyn Marquez
62 Eric Stout
63 Juan Cabreja (staff assistant)
64 Jordan Holloway
65 Tyler Duffey
66 Julian Merryweather
67 Bryce Windham
68 Tommy Hottovy (pitching coach)
70 Pete Crow-Armstrong
71 Keegan Thompson
72 Javier Assad
73 Adbert Alzolay
74 Jared Young
75 Miguel Amaya
76 Dustin Kelly (hitting coach)
77 Ryan Borucki
78 Ben DeLuzio
79 Matt Mervis
80 Alexander Canario
81 Craig Driver (game strategy/catching coach)
82 Johnny Washington (assistant hitting coach)
83 Andy Weber
84 Ryan Jensen
85 Garrett Lloyd (bullpen catcher)
86 Ben Brown
87 Yonathan Perlaza
88 Kevin Alcántara
89 Darius Hill
90 Jonathan Mota (staff assistant)
91 Ben Leeper
92 Bailey Horn
93 Danis Correa
94 Brennen Davis
95 Cam Sanders
96 Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach)
97 Alex Smith (data development and process)
98 Chase Strumpf
99 Rowan Wick
