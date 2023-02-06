The 2023 Cubs by the numbers

As I do here every spring, I present to you a full numerical roster of all the players and coaches in Cubs spring camp, which is now available after the announcement of the Cubs’ 32 non-roster invitees earlier today. Also included are the Cubs’ retired numbers, so you can see the full numerical progression.

Notes:

Jameson Taillon, who has worn No. 50 his entire career, will retain that number as Rowan Wick switches to No. 99. Wick will become just the third Cubs player to wear No. 99 after Todd Hundley (2001) and So Taguchi (2009).

Yan Gomes wore No. 7 last year. Dansby Swanson claimed that number, as he wore No. 7 in Atlanta, so Gomes is switching to No. 15. The last Cubs catcher to wear No. 15 was Tim Federowicz in 2016.

While the uniform numbers for Javier Báez (9), Kris Bryant (17) and Anthony Rizzo (44) have not been reissued — even in Spring Training — since those players departed, the Cubs issued Willson Contreras’ old No. 40 to Mike Tauchman for this spring camp. Besides the three noted above, the only other numbers not issued are 22 and 34.

No. 25 has been issued to new reliever Brad Boxberger, the second straight year a pitcher has worn that number (Steven Brault in 2022). Before 2022, the last Cubs pitcher to wear No. 25 was Jim Hughes, in 1956.

Mark Leiter Jr. wore No. 62 in 2022. He switches to Alec Mills’ old No. 30 this year.

Lastly, I’d like to take a moment for a bit of self-promotion, if you’ll indulge me. If you still don’t have the latest edition of “Cubs By The Numbers” (complete through 2015), here’s your link to buy one!

Here’s the entire list of players and coaches in camp (along with retired numbers). Non-roster players in italics.

0 Marcus Stroman

1 Nick Madrigal

2 Nico Hoerner

3 David Ross (manager)

4 Nelson Velázquez

5 Christopher Morel

6 Zach McKinstry

7 Dansby Swanson

8 Ian Happ

10 Ron Santo (retired)

11 Drew Smyly

12 Codi Heuer

13 David Bote

14 Ernie Banks (retired)

15 Yan Gomes

16 Patrick Wisdom

18 Tucker Barnhart

19 Hayden Wesneski

20 Miles Mastrobuoni

21 Ethan Roberts

23 Ryne Sandberg (retired)

24 Cody Bellinger

25 Brad Boxberger

26 Billy Williams (retired)

27 Seiya Suzuki

28 Kyle Hendricks

29 Andy Green (bench coach)

30 Mark Leiter Jr.

31 Fergie Jenkins/Greg Maddux (retired)

32 Luis Torrens

33 Willie Harris (third base coach)

35 Justin Steele

36 Trey Mancini

37 Dom Nuñez

39 Manuel Rodriguez

40 Mike Tauchman

41 Adrian Sampson

42 Jackie Robinson (retired by MLB)

43 Esteban Quiroz

45 Caleb Kilian

46 Anthony Kay

47 Brandon Hughes

48 Vinny Nittoli

49 Nick Burdi

50 Jameson Taillon

51 Eric Hosmer

52 Roenis Elias

53 Daniel Moskos (assistant pitching coach)

54 Chris Young (bullpen coach)

55 Mike Napoli (first base coach)

56 Jeremiah Estrada

57 Brendon Little

58 Nick Neidert

59 Michael Rucker

60 Sergio Alcántara

61 Brailyn Marquez

62 Eric Stout

63 Juan Cabreja (staff assistant)

64 Jordan Holloway

65 Tyler Duffey

66 Julian Merryweather

67 Bryce Windham

68 Tommy Hottovy (pitching coach)

70 Pete Crow-Armstrong

71 Keegan Thompson

72 Javier Assad

73 Adbert Alzolay

74 Jared Young

75 Miguel Amaya

76 Dustin Kelly (hitting coach)

77 Ryan Borucki

78 Ben DeLuzio

79 Matt Mervis

80 Alexander Canario

81 Craig Driver (game strategy/catching coach)

82 Johnny Washington (assistant hitting coach)

83 Andy Weber

84 Ryan Jensen

85 Garrett Lloyd (bullpen catcher)

86 Ben Brown

87 Yonathan Perlaza

88 Kevin Alcántara

89 Darius Hill

90 Jonathan Mota (staff assistant)

91 Ben Leeper

92 Bailey Horn

93 Danis Correa

94 Brennen Davis

95 Cam Sanders

96 Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach)

97 Alex Smith (data development and process)

98 Chase Strumpf

99 Rowan Wick