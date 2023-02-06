The Trey Mancini signing by the numbers

One of the very few things I was looking forward to with the 2023 Cubs was seeing how Matt Mervis would do at first base after a truly impressive progression throughout the minors during 2022. It really seemed like there was no need for the Cubs to make Mervis continue to slash his K rate while boosting his power at Triple-A, he already did that over 240 plate appearances in Iowa, so the next stop was obviously Wrigley Field. Since this is still a Cubs team that projects at just around 75 wins, good for third or fourth in a weak division, it seemed like a perfect chance to see what Mervis could do with some runway at the big league level, and I was here for it.

Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins, however, appear to hate pretty much everything I enjoy about Cubs baseball, so they’ve decided to block Mervis’ playing time by investing in a truly uninspired platoon of Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini at first base. I mean, look, you’ll get no argument from me that the Cubs need to improve at first, I wrote as much in the Hosmer version of this piece last month. I’d just prefer a team who has such a small chance of contending to let their farm talent have a shot at these jobs rather than taking one or two year fliers on veterans who sort of did it once a few years ago. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the numbers behind the decision to sign Trey Mancini to a two-year, $14 million contract.

The Bat

I decided I should get a lay of the land in terms of first base offensive talent before writing this piece. To do that I ran a FanGraphs leaderboard of first basemen who had at least 950 plate appearances between 2021 and 2022. I was left with 25 major league first basemen. This offseason the Cubs signed the 22nd and 24th first basemen by fWAR on that list. You can see how they compare to the field yourself below:

Top 1B by fWAR 2021-22 Name Team PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG wOBA wRC+ WAR Paul Goldschmidt STL 1330 66 208 214 19 11.0% 20.8% .240 .348 .305 .384 .545 .396 157 12.2 Freddie Freeman - - - 1403 52 237 183 21 12.0% 14.9% .195 .341 .313 .400 .507 .386 147 11.9 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 1404 80 213 208 12 10.3% 16.1% .246 .300 .292 .370 .539 .385 149 9.1 Matt Olson - - - 1372 73 187 214 4 11.9% 20.6% .252 .271 .255 .348 .507 .361 133 8.2 Pete Alonso NYM 1322 77 176 225 8 9.6% 19.3% .251 .277 .267 .348 .518 .364 138 7.2 Max Muncy LAD 1157 57 164 163 4 15.0% 22.6% .234 .243 .224 .349 .458 .349 123 7.2 Jose Abreu CHW 1338 45 171 192 1 9.2% 18.9% .179 .324 .284 .365 .463 .358 131 6.6 Yandy Diaz TBR 1099 22 133 121 4 13.4% 13.2% .129 .305 .276 .378 .405 .346 129 5.6 Ty France SEA 1263 38 150 156 0 6.4% 15.8% .158 .312 .283 .353 .440 .345 128 5.5 DJ LeMahieu NYY 1220 22 158 103 8 11.5% 13.5% .103 .294 .265 .353 .368 .321 107 4.9 Nathaniel Lowe TEX 1287 45 149 148 10 9.9% 24.0% .171 .352 .283 .357 .455 .353 129 4.7 Anthony Rizzo - - - 1124 54 150 136 12 9.8% 16.7% .223 .238 .236 .341 .459 .345 123 4.5 Christian Walker ARI 1112 46 139 140 2 9.6% 21.3% .195 .272 .243 .322 .438 .329 108 4.4 Rhys Hoskins PHI 1115 57 145 150 5 10.7% 24.8% .242 .283 .246 .333 .489 .353 124 4.2 Josh Bell - - - 1215 44 153 159 0 12.0% 16.7% .184 .287 .264 .355 .448 .347 121 4.0 Jonathan Schoop DET 1184 33 133 122 7 4.7% 20.3% .141 .281 .245 .285 .386 .290 85 3.6 C.J. Cron COL 1179 57 149 194 1 8.7% 23.8% .228 .311 .268 .343 .496 .357 113 3.5 Wilmer Flores SFG 1038 37 129 124 1 9.6% 15.3% .174 .254 .243 .324 .417 .323 107 3.0 Yuli Gurriel HOU 1189 23 136 134 9 7.5% 11.9% .130 .300 .280 .336 .410 .325 109 2.3 Ryan Mountcastle BAL 1195 55 139 174 8 7.0% 26.4% .202 .300 .253 .307 .455 .325 109 2.2 Jared Walsh LAA 1039 44 111 142 4 7.2% 27.9% .199 .312 .250 .309 .449 .323 105 1.7 Trey Mancini - - - 1203 39 133 134 0 8.6% 23.1% .165 .297 .247 .323 .412 .319 104 1.5 Jesus Aguilar - - - 1017 38 88 144 1 7.3% 20.8% .171 .279 .248 .305 .418 .311 99 1.0 Eric Hosmer - - - 984 20 91 109 5 8.6% 16.6% .120 .309 .269 .336 .389 .317 103 0.9 Carlos Santana - - - 1165 38 118 129 2 13.5% 16.3% .148 .219 .209 .318 .356 .300 91 0.6

It really doesn’t get much better if you sort by wRC+ (22nd and 23rd) or wOBA (22nd and 23rd). They are tied for 18th in walk rate. The best news in this table is that Hosmer strikes out ninth least among this group of MLB first basemen — so yay?

It is worth noting that none of the players the Cubs trotted out at 1B last season even make this table. So while it’s depressing to see the Cubs former 1B, Anthony Rizzo, well ahead of both of his replacements on the North Side of Chicago, I guess we can all take comfort in the fact that Treric Hosmini is better than the cast of characters the Cubs trotted out at 1B in 2022.

As far as platoons go, Mancini complements Hosmer. You can see splits dating back to 2021 by handedness below:

Mancini & Hosmer Handedness Splits 2021-22 Player PA AVG OBP SLG wRC+ wOBA Player PA AVG OBP SLG wRC+ wOBA Mancini v. L 410 .263 .334 .450 116 .338 Hosmer v. L 275 .288 .321 .396 101 .313 Mancini v. R 793 .239 .317 .392 98 .310 Hosmer v. R 709 .261 .341 .386 104 .318

Unlike Hosmer, Mancini does hit the ball hard with a max exit velocity in the 80th percentile according to Statcast. He’s also got a 66th percentile barrel rate, and should benefit from moving to Wrigley Field, where a handful of his extra base hits would have been home runs in 2022 as you can see below:

The Glove

Mancini is not a standout defender, although he did have two outs above average (OAA) at 1B last season. He’s had -21 OAA over his career, although that feels a bit unfair because most of that damage came early in his career and in the outfield. He’s been closer to zero total OAA at both 1B and corner outfield for the last two seasons.

That outfield piece is interesting though, because the most notable thing about this signing (other than blocking Mervis) from my perspective is that it appears to provide the Cubs front office a backup plan at a corner outfield spot if they are unable to extend Ian Happ. It would not shock me to see the Cubs try to trade Happ if they haven’t extended him by the time Spring Training wraps up because Happ has been a pretty volatile player over his career and 2022 was his best season. His trade value could collapse if he starts 2023 slowly and Mancini can absolutely play left if the Cubs find a suitable trade partner for Happ.

Takeaways

Mancini makes the Cubs better at first base, but we should not confuse “better” for “good.” This is a move to return the Cubs to average, or maybe ever so slightly above average, at a position where they’ve struggled since trading Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. Mancini’s ability to play a corner outfield spot gives the Cubs front office some flexibility as they decide whether they should extend or trade Ian Happ. Like almost every other signing this offseason this feels like a step in the right direction, but one that still falls well short of turning the Cubs into a contender in the NL Central.