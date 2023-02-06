Pete Crow-Armstrong is among 32 non-roster players invited to Cubs Spring Training

The Cubs announced Monday that 32 non-roster players would be invited to major league Spring Training, joining the players on the 40-man roster, so 72 total players will be in camp. The team’s first pitcher/catcher workout will be February 15 and the first full-squad workout February 20, with the first game against the Giants February 25 at Sloan Park.

Some of these players were previously on the Cubs’ 40-man roster, but went through waivers, cleared and were assigned to the Cubs minor league organization. Several have previously played in the major leagues.

Here’s the full list.

Righthanded pitchers (10)

Nick Burdi, Danis Correa, Tyler Duffey, Jordan Holloway, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Nick Neidert, Vinny Nittoli, Manuel Rodríguez and Cam Sanders

Lefthanded pitchers (7)

Ryan Borucki, Roenis Elías, Bailey Horn, Anthony Kay, Brendon Little, Brailyn Márquez and Eric Stout

Infielders (7)

Sergio Alcántara, David Bote, Matt Mervis, Esteban Quiroz, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and Jared Young

Outfielders (5)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ben DeLuzio, Darius Hill, Yonathan Perlaza, and Mike Tauchman

Catchers (3)

Dom Nuñez, Luis Torrens and Bryce Windham

Apart from a couple of the pitchers and maybe Matt Mervis, it’s pretty unlikely that any of these players will make the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. Most likely, those who don’t will wind up at Triple-A Iowa this year, except for Crow-Armstrong, who probably starts the year at Double-A.