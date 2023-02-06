Sloan Park construction update, February 6

MESA, Arizona — More than two weeks after I posted here about the new video board being installed at Sloan Park, crews were busy there Monday afternoon beginning to install the actual video panels on the board, starting on the bottom, as shown above.

The photo above is a look at the installation from the left field side of the park. Here’s a view from the rear:

Here are two videos I shot of the ongoing work, one from the front, one from the rear:

Once this sort of work begins it likely goes fairly quickly. In the parking lot behind the left field area, I saw some portable lights set up, which means they might be working through the night or at least some of the time after dark.

I would expect this work to be complete by the end of the week; I’ll stop by Sloan Park later in the week to check it out again. Hopefully I can time it so that I see them putting some actual video on the board for testing purposes.

The first game at Sloan Park is just 19 days away, Saturday, February 25 against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT.