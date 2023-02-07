Northwestern will play Iowa at Wrigley Field in November

Northwestern University announced Tuesday that their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes this coming fall would be played at Wrigley Field on Saturday, November 4:

Northwestern Athletics and the Chicago Cubs announced on Tuesday that Wildcat football will return to Wrigley Field for the 2023 season when the ‘Cats host Iowa in the Wildcats Classic. In the most recent Wildcats Classic, Northwestern hosted Purdue on November 20, 2021. It marked the first game played at the Friendly Confines since the Wildcats faced off against Illinois in 2010, the ballpark’s first college football game since 1938. Northwestern Season Ticket Holders will have priority access to reserve seats before the general public. More information will be shared with Season Ticket Holders during our renewal process in the coming weeks.

Northwestern lost that game to Purdue 32-14, and they also lost to Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 by a 48-27 score.

I would also assume that Cubs season ticket holders would get some access to tickets for this game.

This all got me thinking. Now, this scenario is extremely unlikely, but what if the Cubs pull some miracle this year and play in the World Series and Game 7 is at Wrigley? Based on MLB’s preliminary schedule, Game 7 this year will fall on Wednesday, November 1.

That’d give the Cubs and Northwestern only three days to set up the football game.

As I said, that’s extremely unlikely. But I’d bet the Cubs would consider it a good problem to have.