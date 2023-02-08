Baseball history unpacked, February 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Steve Dillard, Felix Pie*.

Today in history:

1587 - Mary, Queen of Scots, is beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle, aged 44, after being convicted of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth I in the Babington Plot.

- Mary, Queen of Scots, is beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle, aged 44, after being convicted of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth I in the Babington Plot. 1693 - William & Mary College is chartered in Williamsburg in the Dominion and Colony of Virginia (second in North America).

- William & Mary College is chartered in Williamsburg in the Dominion and Colony of Virginia (second in North America). 1910 - The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.

- The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce. 1969 - Meteorite weighing over one ton falls in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration. Thanks for reading.